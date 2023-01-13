Chris Lane Gives Health Update on 3-Month-Old Son Baker After Hospital Visit

Hours after his son Baker was rushed to the hospital, Chris Lane offered up an update about the 3-month-old infant’s condition.

“Baker’s home,” Chris Lane declared in an Instagram Story update. “He seems to be doing a lot better today thankfully. So if you said a prayer for him, thank you very much. But keep on praying because he’s still not out of the woods. Hopefully soon.”

Although Chris Lane didn’t say what happened to Baker, his wife Lauren hinted about the infant’s illness. In one of her latest Instagram Stories, she shared a snapshot of a bed with a Frida-brand nasal aspirator. The product is to help clear congestion in your children.

As previously reported, Chris and Lauren Lane welcomed Baker in October 2022. The infant was born on October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee via c-section. Chris revealed that Baker weighed approximately 8 lbs at birth. Lauren announced the news on Instagram with a heartwarming clip of the couple’s eldest son, Dutton, meeting Baker for the first time. The then 16-month-old toddler was seen wearing a “Big Bro” t-shirt during the introduction. She also told him how much she missed him in an emotional exchange.

Chris and Lauren Lane Admitted They were ‘Shocked’ That Baby #2 Was on the Way Less Than a Year After Welcoming Dutton

While speaking to PEOPLE in June 2022, Chris Lane’s wife Lauren opened up about how she and the country music artist were preparing to welcome their second child not too long after their first.

“To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” Lauren revealed. “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Lauren also told the media outlet that Dutton was only eight months old when she and Chris Lane found out they were expecting another child. She said she didn’t have any symptoms at the time that made her even think she was pregnant. She simply took a test just to reconfirm. “And to my surprise and to Chris’ surprise, it was very much positive,” she declared.

Both Chris and Lauren admitted that having two children so close in age is going to be tough. However, they remained pretty optimistic. “It might be challenging, having two under 2 for a little while there,” Lauren went on to add. “But I’m just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling. When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he’s going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother.”