Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveal Gender of Baby Number 2

Exciting news from Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell! The couple revealed on Monday (September 12th) that they are having another baby boy.

In an Instagram post, Bushnell shared the big news with a series of snapshots of her, Chris Lane, and the couple’s first son, Dutton Lane. “We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY,” she captioned the post and used three blue heart emojis.

Chris Lane’s wife previously revealed that she was diagnosed with marginal cord insertion earlier this summer. “The first 13 weeks-ish [or pregnancy] were way worse this time around,” she stated. “I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better.”

Bushnell admitted that she was incredibly stressed out when her doctor diagnosed her with marginal cord insertion. But she remains optimistic. She further explained that the diagnosis requires her to be monitored more often. However, she assured her social media followers that her baby is “very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything.”

Chris Lane’s Wife Shares Details About Her Marginal Cord Insertion Diagnosis

According to PEOPLE, Chris Lane’s wife revealed that marginal cord insertion is when the umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle. If normally connected, the cord helps the fetus to get the most amount of nutrients. The normal connection also gets the blood to flow to the fetus.

“So, the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs,” Chris Lane’s wife explained. “So it just needs extra monitoring.”

Bushnell further shared that she will need to go every four weeks for an ultrasound. “It’s not super uncommon,” she continued. Bushnell then told the media outlet that the pregnancy was very much an unexpected surprise. “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, ” she noted. “Even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Bushnell went on to say that she and Chris Lane are very excited now that the shock phase. However, there were some hiccups before the diagnosis. She revealed that the morning sickness was pretty rough for a while, then it stopped. “Then the sickness phase that came right after that is over and we can move past those parts. We’re both just incredibly excited. I feel good now that I’ve turned the corner past the sickness of those first 12 weeks. Now I’m actually at the point where I’m able to feel normal again. ”