Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Share Their Newborn Son’s ‘Chaotic’ Birth Story

One week after the birth of their second child, country music star Chris Lane and his wife Lauren share the “chaotic” story of the newborn’s birth.

In his recent Instagram posts, Chris Lane shared that his and Lauren’s son, Baker, was born 8 pounds. He also arrived nine days earlier than originally planned. “Baker surprised us 9 days early! Glad to be home and resting up,” Lane shared. “Thanks for all the prayers and love for our fam!”

People revealed earlier this month that Chris Lane’s wife underwent a c-section after Baker, who was breeched, failed to turn during the final weeks of the pregnancy. He is the second son that the couple shares. Their first, Dutton, was born in 2021. Lauren revealed early into the pregnancy that she was diagnosed with Marginal Cord Insertion.

The Bump reported that the condition occurs when the cord attaches on the side of the placenta instead of in the middle at the center placental mass. Lauren recalled when her doctor told her about the situation. “[They said] when the cord is normally connected at the center of the placenta, the baby is able to get the most amount of nutrients, and it’s the easiest way for the blood to flow to the baby. So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attacks to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs.”

Chris & Lauren Lane Open Up About Having Back-to-Back Babies

Following the news that Lauren was pregnant, she and Chris Lane reflected on having back-to-back babies.

“Maybe I started showing a little bit sooner,” Lauren explained. “But I feel like my bump is about the same as it was with Dutton. I’m about on track to what I was with Dutton. I’m fully anticipating the potential of having another 9 lb. baby! So I’m mentally preparing for that.”

Chris Lane’s wife said she and the country singer are most excited about their oldest having the same relationship and bond that both of them have with their own siblings. “They’ll be a little bit closer together — well, Chris and his brother are twins, so they’re about as close together as you can get! My sister and I are a little less than two years apart. So I feel like if my mom could do it — and she ended up having four! — then we got this, we can do it.”

However, Lauren understands that it might be challenging to have two under 2 for a little while, but she’s really excited about Dutton having a sibling. “When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he’s going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother. He’s very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general so it’s the more the merrier with Dutton.”