Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Celebrate First Thanksgiving as a Family of Four

A little over a month after welcoming their latest bundle of joy, Baker, Chris Lane and his wife Lauren celebrated Thanksgiving as a family of four.

In a festival holiday post on Instagram, Chris Lane’s wife declared, “My little turkeys.” She and Lane are sitting on a step with their sons, Dutton and Baker. Lauren also posted some outtakes of the family and wrote “Photos w toddlers.”

Chris Lane announced the birth of Baker in mid-October. “Baker surprised us 9 days early! Glad to be home and resting up. Thanks for all the prayers and love for our fam!”

Chris Lane’s wife underwent a c-section after Baker was breached and failed to turn during the final weeks of pregnancy. Lauren also spoke about how she was diagnosed with Marginal Cord Insertion. This condition happens when the cord attaches on the side of the placenta instead of in the middle at the center placental mass. Lauren spoke about how her physicians approached her about the condition.

“[They said] when the cord is normally connected at the center of the placenta, the baby is able to get the most amount of nutrients, and it’s the easiest way for the blood to flow to the baby. So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attacks to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs.”

Chris Lane and Lauren welcomed Baker a little over a year after the birth of their first son, Dutton.

Chris and Lauren Lane Talks About Having Children So Close in Age

Weeks following the news about Lauren’s pregnancy, she and Chris Lane shared some thoughts about having “back-to-back” babies. Lauren also compared her body’s changes to each pregnancy.

“Maybe I started showing a little bit sooner,” Chris Lane’s wife said at the time. “But I feel like my bump is about the same as it was with Dutton. I’m about on track to what I was with Dutton. I’m fully anticipating the potential of having another 9 lb. baby! So I’m mentally preparing for that.”

Chris Lane’s wife also said she and the country music artist are excited to have children so close in age. “They’ll be a little bit closer together — well, Chris and his brother are twins, so they’re about as close together as you can get! My sister and I are a little less than two years apart. So I feel like if my mom could do it — and she ended up having four! — then we got this, we can do it.”

Lauren went on to add that Dutton is excited about having a sibling. “When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he’s going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother. He’s very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general so it’s the more the merrier with Dutton.”