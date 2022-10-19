Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Child

Chris Lane and his Wife Lauren welcomed their second child this week—a baby boy.

The new addition was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, TN, during a c-section. According to a social media post by Chris, he was approximately 8 lbs.

Lauren first announced the news via Instagram. And she also included a heartwarming clip of her eldest son, Dutton, meeting his new brother for the first time.

In it, the 16-month-old charmer walks into the hospital room while wearing a “Big Bro” t-shirt. And Lauren tells Dutton how much she missed him through sentimental tears.

Dutton doesn’t seem to understand the situation at first. But as soon as Chris lifts him onto his mom’s lap, he begins gleefully squealing at the sight of the newborn.

Lauren and Chris Lane Were ‘Shocked’ When Baby Number Two Was on the Way

Chris Lane, 37, and Lauren Bushnell Lane, 32, married in October 2019 and expanded their family less than two years later. And while the couple wanted to have more children, they weren’t expecting it to happen for a few years. So finding out that they were going to have “two under two” was a complete surprise.

“To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” Lauren told PEOPLE in June. “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Lauren explained that Dutton was only 8 months old when she realized she was expecting. And she had no symptoms that made her believe she was pregnant. The former Bachelor star said took a “pregnancy test just to reconfirm that was not what was going on.”

“And to my surprise and to Chris’ surprise, it was very much positive,” she continued.

Both parents admitted that having two kids so close in age will be tough, but there are definitely positives as well. Most importantly, Dutton and his brother will have a chance to be incredibly bonded.

Chris has a twin brother and Lauren has a sister who is less than two years older. And they both cherish the relationships that they have with their siblings. So, they’re thrilled to give Dutton a similar experience.

“It might be challenging, having two under 2 for a little while there,” Lauren continued. “But I’m just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling. When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he’s going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother.”