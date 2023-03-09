Chris Stapleton Adds New Stops to ‘All American Road Show Tour’

Last month, Chris Stapleton announced his All American Road Show Tour. The trek will now keep the Kentucky native on the road well into the fall. Additionally, Stapleton will be sharing the stage with George Strait at a handful of arena shows.
Originally, Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour was going to keep him on the road until August. The trek kicks off in April in El Paso, Texas. Before adding new dates, Stapleton’s tour was slated to come to an end in August in Alpharetta, Georgia. Now, he’ll be on the road until October and wrap things up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.
Stapleton took to social media this morning to announce five new stops on his upcoming tour. Tickets for those dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 17th. Additionally, the previously-announced dates are on sale now. Check his website for tickets and more information.
Chris Stapleton isn’t hitting the road alone. He’ll be taking a pretty diverse list of artists with him on this tour. He’ll get support from Marty Stuart, The War and Treaty, Allen Stone, Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, and Margo Price on select dates.
Chris Stapleton’s Busy Tour Schedule
Here’s a full list of dates including the All American Road Show and his stops with George Strait. Newly-added dates are in bold.
All American Road Show
- 04/26 – El Paso, Texas – UTEP Don Haskins Center
- 04/27 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater
- 06/01 – Moline, Illinois – Vibrant Arena at The MARK
- 06/02 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena
- 06/08 – Syracuse, New York – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 06/09 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
- 06/15 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena
- 06/16 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- 06/22 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
- 06/23 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena
- 07/06 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- 07/13 – Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium
- 07/14 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- 07/15 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena
- 07/19 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center
- 07/20 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 08/10 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 08/11 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 08/17 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
- 08/24 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx Forum
- 08/25 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- 10/05 – Charlottesville, Virginia – John Paul Jones Arena
- 10/06 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center
- 10/12 – Corpus Christi, Texas – American Bank Center
- 10/26 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
With George Strait
Little Big Town will provide support for Chris Stapleton’s stadium dates with George Strait.
- 05/06 – Glendale, Arizona – State Farm Stadium
- 06/03 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – American Family Field
- 06/17 – Seattle, Washington – Lumen Field
- 06/24 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
- 07/28 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium
- 07/29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium
- 08/05 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium