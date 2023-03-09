Chris Stapleton Adds New Stops to ‘All American Road Show Tour’

Last month, Chris Stapleton announced his All American Road Show Tour. The trek will now keep the Kentucky native on the road well into the fall. Additionally, Stapleton will be sharing the stage with George Strait at a handful of arena shows.

Originally, Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour was going to keep him on the road until August. The trek kicks off in April in El Paso, Texas. Before adding new dates, Stapleton’s tour was slated to come to an end in August in Alpharetta, Georgia. Now, he’ll be on the road until October and wrap things up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Stapleton took to social media this morning to announce five new stops on his upcoming tour. Tickets for those dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 17th. Additionally, the previously-announced dates are on sale now. Check his website for tickets and more information.

JUST ANNOUNCED: New 2023 #AllAmericanRoadShow dates. Tickets on sale Friday, March 17th.



Visit https://t.co/AG4HyhvBAX for VIP packages and information on respective dates for special guests. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at https://t.co/mdwpy5llqU pic.twitter.com/dAWlhREm7u — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 9, 2023

Chris Stapleton isn’t hitting the road alone. He’ll be taking a pretty diverse list of artists with him on this tour. He’ll get support from Marty Stuart, The War and Treaty, Allen Stone, Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, and Margo Price on select dates.

Chris Stapleton’s Busy Tour Schedule

Here’s a full list of dates including the All American Road Show and his stops with George Strait. Newly-added dates are in bold.

All American Road Show

04/26 – El Paso, Texas – UTEP Don Haskins Center

04/27 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

06/01 – Moline, Illinois – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

06/02 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

06/08 – Syracuse, New York – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/09 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

06/15 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena

06/16 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/22 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

06/23 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena

07/06 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/13 – Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium

07/14 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/15 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

07/19 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

07/20 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/10 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/11 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/17 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

08/24 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx Forum

08/25 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/05 – Charlottesville, Virginia – John Paul Jones Arena

10/06 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

10/12 – Corpus Christi, Texas – American Bank Center

10/26 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

With George Strait

Little Big Town will provide support for Chris Stapleton’s stadium dates with George Strait.