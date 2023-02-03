Chris Stapleton Announced as Performer at Sunday’s GRAMMYs

Music lovers know that Sunday, February 5 is the big day as the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards come to CBS. So far, many popular stars in the entertainment industry have been named as performers for the weekend awards show event. Now the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards lineup is getting even better. This comes as country music legend Chris Stapleton joins the ever-growing list of artists taking the stage Sunday night.

The Twitter post continues on noting that legendary GRAMMY winner Christ Stapleton will be wowing the audience with his signature rich and heartbreakingly soulful singing voice Sunday night.

The eight-time grammy winner will be taking the stage Sunday along with a long list of big names in the industry. Some of these impressive acts include Luke Combs, Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and Sam Smith.

Stapleton won the GRAMMY for Best Country Album (Traveller) in 2016. The singer’s From A Room Volumes 1 and 2 brought Stapleton several awards in 2018 and 2019. These include Best Country Song (Broken Halos) and Best Album (Volume 1). In 2022 Stapleton collected three awards for his album Starting Over including Best Country Album, and Best Song (Cold).

Chris Stapleton Is Among Group Of A-List Stars Performing During Willie Nelson’s Big Birthday Bash

Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday in a major star-studded style this spring. This comes as the country music icon is celebrated during a two-night-long celebration “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday”. Among the performers is Grammy winner Chris Stapleton. Also performing during the April 29 and April 30 concert event are Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, and Tyler Childers. Other stars set to perform are Sturgill Simpson, Tom Jones, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, and many more.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and, of course, the fans who made this all possible,” Willie Nelson says of the upcoming birthday celebration.

“It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue,” the red-headed stranger continues. Tickets for Willie Nelson’s upcoming star-studded 90th birthday event come in two-day packages. Sales for the general public went on sale last month on Jan. 28.