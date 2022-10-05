Chris Stapleton Announces ‘Kentucky Rising’ Benefit Concert Featuring Tyler Childers Will Be Livestreamed

Chris Stapleton is among the Kentucky natives coming together for a benefit show to aide victims of the devastating flooding in the state this summer. The concert is set for Rupp Arena in Lexington on October 11. It also features performances from Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam. Now, fans across the world will be able to tune in for the special event. Check out the announcement from Stapleton below.

“By popular demand Kentucky Rising will be livestreamed next Tuesday, October 11 via Veeps. Tickets are onsale now at KentuckyRising.Veeps.com,” he captioned the post.

Chris Stapleton was born in Lexington. He grew up in Staffordsville before moving to Nashville after high school to pursue a songwriting career. He actually studied engineering at Vanderbilt for a minute. But he dropped out after a year and the songwriting thing worked out okay. He got a publishing deal as soon as he arrived in town, and he joined the SteelDrivers in 2007. He released his debut solo album, Traveller, in 2015.

Dwight Yoakam was born in Pikeville. He was a military kid, so he moved around a good bit. But Kentucky was home. He actually finished high school in Columbus, Ohio, before heading to Ohio State for a spell.

And Tyler Childers was born and raised in unincorporated Lawrence County. Childers and Stapleton were both the sons of coal miners, much like fellow Kentuckians Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle before them.

Chris Stapleton Hosts ‘Kentucky Rising’ to Aide Flood Victims

Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers both immediately went to their home state to help in relief efforts. Neither sought any attention from their visit. They rolled their sleeves up and did the work. Their efforts only were only known because they posed for a few photos with locals. Stapleton was spotted in a local Wal-Mart buying supplies for his neighbors in the Bluegrass State.

This show is the last for Tyler Childers this year. He just sold out a couple of nights at Red Rocks, and he’ll be at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. in April.

Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton is still on his All-America Road Show tour. Elle King and Morgan Wade support on most dates. Next up is a stop in Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center as he weaves his way home for the benefit. He wraps up his own dates at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Tex. on October 28. Then, he headlines ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta alongside Miranda Lambert and Yoakam. In January, he’s heading to Mexico for Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.