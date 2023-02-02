Chris Stapleton Announces New ‘All-American Road Show’ 2023 Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton’s year just got a lot busier with the announcement of 20 new dates on his All-American Road Show Tour. The new tour dates include stops in El Paso, Albuquerque, Syracuse, Baltimore, Omaha, St. Louis, Toronto, and more. And, as in years past, Chris is bringing along a motley mix of supporting artists on select dates, including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale for Stapleton’s fan club members and Citi cardmembers will begin on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the new All-American Road Show dates, Chris is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX. He will also headline both RodeoHouston on March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30.

Of course, last year Chris and George Strait revealed they were teaming up for a handful of stadium shows in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale (May 6), Milwaukee (June 3), Seattle (June 17), Denver (June 24), Nashville (July 28 & 29), and Tampa (Aug. 5).

April 26 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

April 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

June 1 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

June 2 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 9 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

June 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 22 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

June 23 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

July 6 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 13 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

July 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 15 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

July 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Aug. 25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre