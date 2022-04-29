Chris Stapleton Cancels Three Tour Dates Due To Positive COVID Test in the Band

For fans of Chris Stapleton in Canada, there is bad news as the country music singer is forced to cancel tour dates due to a positive COVID test in the band. He made the announcement on Instagram. His tour has gone all across North America but will be taking a slight hiatus as they get through this moment in time. Fans will surely be disappointed.

Stapleton most recently played a show in his hometown of Lexington, Kentucky. Before rocking Kroger Field, the singer had a special gift. He offered free tickets to the show to seniors at his alma mater high school. So, that’s pretty neat. However, the band isn’t going to be able to play shows in London, Ottawa, and Montreal now.

Check out the Instagram post below and see it yourself.

The post reads, “To all of our friends in London, Ottawa & Montreal, We are sorry to let you know that we are unable to perform this weekend due to a positive case of COVID within the band & subsequent exposures. We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly & we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder. Stay tuned for rescheduled dates, soon to be announced. We are focused on staying safe & hope to see you all soon.”

Chris Stapleton is almost always on tour. I have no doubt that he will find some dates that will make fans happy. Cancelations are never fun, especially last-minute ones. So, if you were affected, be on the lookout for those new dates.

Chris Stapleton Tours After Cleaning up Awards Season

One thing that these tour dates are going to show is why Chris Stapleton won all of those awards this last year. From the fall and through the spring, Stapleton cleaned up. The singer-songwriter is a great performer and an amazing writer. He won almost all of the major country music awards from the CMAs to the ACMs and even the Grammys.

He might be the best singer in the world, and that isn’t just my opinion. That is the opinion of folks like Justin Timberlake and tons of artists in country music. Stapleton is one of the hottest names in not just country, but in all of music and that’s for good reason.

Hopefully, those Canadian fans can catch their favorite artist soon live in concert. Oh, and if some new music were to come out sometime soon, we wouldn’t be too mad about that, either. However, we’ll take whatever we can get from live performances, new music, hell even an alternate version of an old song. Whatever he puts out, I’ll listen to it.