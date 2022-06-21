chris-stapleton-forced-to-reschedule-shows-after-testing-positive-for-covid

If you were hoping to catch Chris Stapleton in Salt Lake City, Utah, or Denver, Colorado this week, it isn’t going to happen. Sorry. The country music singer-songwriter announced it on his Instagram with his sincerest apologies. when you tour as much as Stapleton does, you can run into these issues. However, the shows will be rescheduled!

Those that can’t catch those rescheduled shows shouldn’t be too worried, though. You can get in touch with your ticket provider by June 28 and make those changes.

Check out the post below for more information from Chris Stapleton.

“For those who cannot attend a rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase by Tuesday, 6/28 at 11:59pm local,” the post says.

His message was much like previous messages like this. A positive COVID test can derail a show for a couple of weeks or more. But, Chris Stapleton expects to be back in action the first weekend of July.

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s shows. The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.”

The All-American Road Show won’t be stopped for long, and that’s really all that matters. So, Stapleton is going to make sure that he makes these shows up.

New Chris Stapleton Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

If you aren’t able to go to a Christ Stapleton show, maybe you can catch his new exhibit. The Country Music Hall of Fame is putting on “Chris Stapleton: Since 1978” for folks to experience. Of course, it’s only a matter of time until the Kentucky-born singer-songwriter is inducted into the Hall. He is one of just a few artists to have a single certified Diamond.

Like many exhibits, this one is full of memorabilia and other items. Guitars, outfits, and other important possessions from the singer’s personal collection. So, you can see the 1966 Gibson that he used to record Traveller. And, you can see his Waffle House Golden Waffle award. Something not many folks can lay claim to.

He’s already done so much in country music. However, Chris Stapleton doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. After all that he’s accomplished, he seems set on keeping it moving. After his awards-season success last year, it’s no wonder. Stapleton still has plenty left in the tank.