Chris Stapleton Helps in Relief Efforts in Home State of Kentucky After Devastating Floods

Chris Stapleton is a native of Staffordsville, Ky. The “Joy of My Life” singer was born in Lexington, but spent most of his youth in the smaller community. He’s joined along with several heroes of “The Bluegrass State” to help relief efforts in the wake of devastating flooding that swept through the area. Tyler Childers has already lent a hand to his neighbors in need. Check out a photo of Stapleton on the scene below.

Chris Stapleton is loved in eastern Kentucky b/c he’s from Johnson County and he’s immensely talented. But also b/c of this. That’s Chris in the Prestonsburg Walmart buying stuff for folks and cleaning houses in Knott County. David Smith said Chris went unnoticed for awhile. 😀 pic.twitter.com/WbS1dMT2cP — Phil Paige (@Phil_JKD) August 2, 2022

Much like Childers before him, it seems like Chris Stapleton was just moved to help. If he had not been asked by locals to pose for a photograph, his efforts may have never been known.

The flooding in Eastern Kentucky took 35 lives and many more people remain unaccounted for. Also like Childers, it’s not the first time that he has shown passion for helping the people of his home state. He held “A Concert for Kentucky” earlier this year, and he brought along Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson. The event raised more than $1 million for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. That fund distributes money to several different charities across the state of Kentucky.

As for Childers, he’ll return to headline the “Healing Appalachia” concert in September. Those proceeds benefit Hope for the Hills. Hope for the Hills raises funds to battle the opioid epidemic across the Appalachia region. That concert takes place September 23 & 24 in neighboring West Virginia.

Chris Stapleton in 2022

Chris Stapleton is headlining the third annual ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s another two-night event featuring a night of rock music and a night of country music. Sheryl Crow joins him for this one, too. She’s part of the rock night on November 11. The country night features support from Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt.

Chris Stapleton’s own tour rolls on throughout the year. He has three dates at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on August 4-6. He’ll have support from Elle King, Kendell Marvel and Madeline Edwards. He hops on a date or two for Willie’s Outlaw Music Festival. The next is at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on September 23. Zach Bryan joins the bill there, too. He’s part of a few massive festival dates, including Farm Aid in Raleigh, North Carolina. He’s also part of Pilgrimage in Franklin, Tenn. and Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, Ky. The stadium date in Atlanta is currently the final stop of the year. See his entire schedule and get ticket information at his website.