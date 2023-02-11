Chris Stapleton Is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 57, See Bizarre Bets About His Performance

The bets are on for Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl National Anthem performance, and they prove that this year’s gamblers are itching to place money on just about anything.

When the event opens tomorrow (Feb. 12) with The Star Spangled Banner, fans will eagerly wait to see if they scored big. According to Sporting News, people have been betting on the over/under of the country star’s performance, which oddsmakers have set at one minute and 59 seconds. The Lines reported the odds of him staying under are favorable. If he does hit the two-minute mark, however, he will officially hold the record for the longest National Anthem performance in Super Bowl history.

People are also guessing the color of Chris Stapleton’s hat, which NFL player the cameras will pan over first as he gets into the lyrics, and what color cowboy hat he will be wearing. Some people are even trying to predict if Stapleton will miss a word.

Super Bowl Gamblers Can Put Money on Chris Stapleton and Over 1,000 Other Bet Offerings

As you’d expect, the bets won’t stop with Chris Stapleton, either. Butch Buchanico, Director of Sportsbook Operations at Hard Rock Atlantic City, told ABC 6 in Philadelphia that his establishment alone has more than 1,000 bet offerings going.

He explained that aside from the National Anthem and who will win the game, people are also trying to win money by guessing how many fumbles each team will have and which player will score first.

Patrick Glose, director of Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, added, “The Super Bowl is kind of that quintessential moment that epitomizes- what is sports betting? Frankly, the Super Bowl is our Super Bowl.”

Over the past few years, Super Bowl Gambling has soared. In fact, 2022 set the record for bets made with around $7.61 billion wagered in the United States. The American Gaming Association shared that the number was up 78% from 2021, and this year should bring in even more money.

2023 saw several states legalize sports betting, reports News 6, and New Jersey legalized it in June of 2018. Philly is only a stone’s throw away from Jersey, and this is the first year that Eagles fans will be able to make the short drive to the state’s popular casinos. The last time the team went to the Super Bowl was in February 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. The show kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. CST on Fox.