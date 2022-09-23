Chris Stapleton Joins Joy Oladokun for Romantic Duet ‘Sweet Symphony’

Joy Oladokun invited Chris Stapleton to join her for new single titled “Sweet Symphony.” The Nashville-based singer songwriter is making waves across the Americana community. She’s already gotten a stamp of approval from Jason Isbell and The Highwomen – Maren Morris is a big fan. It’s a tender tune, and the duo complement each other perfectly. It even sees Stapleton reach up for a falsetto that we don’t hear from him often. Check out the track below.

Joy Oladokun has three studio albums, including the 2021 breakthrough in defense of my own happiness. She spent a while on the road with both Isbell and The Highwomen. It’s something that Oladokun shares with Stapleton; they both opened for Isbell in their careers. Earning Chris Stapleton’s stamp of approval is a clear path to a mainstream audience.

“‘Sweet Symphony’ is a song I wrote about the love that I got to witness my parents share as a kid,” Oladokum said of the track. “It’s about the vulnerability, the fear, and the ups and downs that come from loving someone. Showing all of yourself so that someone else can accept and celebrate you is what it’s all about. I’m excited to have Chris Stapleton on this song not only because he has one of the most iconic voices on the planet, but also, he’s just an incredible songwriter, artist, and instrumentalist. I feel very lucky and honored he considered this song worthy enough to be a part of.”

Chris Stapleton loves to collaborate with an eclectic mix of artists. In 2021, he recorded tracks with Kelly Clarkson, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Santana. Of course, all of that crossover kind of began when he and Justin Timberlake did a version of “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Chris Stapleton’s ‘All-American Road Show’

Perhaps Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake will have a chance to reprise that this weekend outside of Nashville. Stapleton is the Sunday night headliner at Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake is part owner of the festival, and the collaboration happened when Timberlake had the same headlining slot five years ago. Brandi Carlile serves as the Saturday headliner.

Before he gets to the Music City, he’s out with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival for another date. That’s on Friday at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, N.J. It’s a massive bill that also features Zach Bryan and Brittany Spencer. Then, he’ll follow Willie to Farm Aid before making the Pilgrimage. After the festival appearance on Sunday, he’s back to his own ‘All-American Road Show.’ The next stop is on October 6 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, S.D. with Elle King and Morgan Wade supporting. That run wraps on October 28 in Houston, Tex. After that, he headlines ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Miranda Lambert joins him for that one on November 12. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.