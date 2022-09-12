Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan Headline Absolutely Stacked Lineup for Stagecoach 2023

The 2023 Stagecoach lineup is set, and it’s another killer bill. The festival, which is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. the week after Coachella, is now in its’ 15th year. This upcoming event features Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and more.

The lineup also features Luke’s buddy Riley Green. The duo has spent much of 2022 on the road together, and they’ll both perform on the Friday night of the festival. There’s plenty of old and new on this bill. It spans everything from traditional country to Americana and it even has a little rock and roll. The Friday night lineup also features Jon Pardi, ZZ Top, Elle King and BRELAND. Melissa Etheridge, Priscilla Block, Sammy Kershaw, Ian Munsick and Nate Smith also perform on the first night. There’s also Jackson Dean, Trixie Mattel, Seaforth, Drake Mulligan and American Aquarium. The Flamin’ Groovies, the Last Bandoleros, Tierra Kennedy, Mackenzie Carpenter and Bella White round out the Friday night lineup. That’s just Friday.

Kane Brown is the Saturday night headliner. He’s joined by Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon and Morgan Wade. Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kameron Marlowe, Nikki Lane, Corey Kent and Lily Rose also play on Saturday. Restless Road, Cooper Alan, Keb’ Mo,’ Avery Anna and Jaime Wyatt are also on the second night. Abbey Cone, Tre Burt and Logan Ledger round out the bill for Saturday.

Stagecoach 2023 Promises a Big Lineup

Chris Stapleton headlines the final night of the 2023 edition of Stagecoach. It also includes sets from Brooks & Dunn, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers and Turnpike Troubadours. Diplo is there, so are Yellowstone cast members Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham. Parmalee, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Grimes, Valerie June, Warren Zeiders and Sierra Ferrell also play on Sunday. The night also features 49 Winchester, Tyler Braden, Madeline Edwards, Kaitlin Butts and Nick Shoulders.

Whew. That’s a lot. If it’s not enough, there are several other special events happening around the festival. There’s Guy Fieri’s Staegecoach Smokehouse, Diplo’s Honky Tonk, Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace and Horseshoe Stage and very special guests Compton Cowboys. It’s an incredible weekend in California.

This festival has just been killing it in recent years. Last year’s lineup was headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs. It also featured Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and The Black Crowes.

Traditionally, one of two of the artists on the Stagecoach lineup are also on the Coachella lineup each of the two weeks prior. Both Turnpike Troubadours and Tyler Childers definitely seem like good candidates for that. Maybe it’s ZZ Top. However it shakes out, it’s gonna be a great April in the desert.