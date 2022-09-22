Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Keith Urban, and More Commit to Heal the Music Day 2022

Heal the Music Day is an annual fundraiser in which musicians, music industry professionals, and music industry professionals come together for a good cause. The fundraiser benefits the Music Health Alliance in its efforts to make sure that everyone in the music business can get the medical care they need without breaking the bank. Country singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell started the event in 2017 and regularly raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the MHA.

The fifth annual Heal the Music Day is October 21st. With the day less than a month away, some artists are already committing to participate this year. So far, that list contains Morgane and Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, and more.

More About Save the Music Day

According to the Music Health Alliance website, “Heal the Music Day is an effort to raise awareness and support for those who make a living in the music industry, 76% of whom are self-employed or part of small business without access to group health benefits – including songwriters, producers, audio engineers, musicians, recording artists, publishers, and more.”

Having health insurance can mean the difference between being able to afford medical care and having a single medical event become a financial disaster. This is why the Music Health Alliance works to help music industry professionals afford medical care. It does so through direct support as well as patient advocacy. Heal the Music Day donations help fund the foundation.

The Importance of the Fundraiser

“In the world of the working musician, good health is something most of us take for granted. That is, until something goes wrong,” says Rodney Crowell. “When and if it does, there is no greater patient advocacy group than our very own Music Health Alliance. MHA has provided support to people across 49 states and so we want to carry the message beyond Nashville and are asking everyone in the music community to pledge a small percentage of their single-day earnings on Heal the Music Day to MHA so they can continue their critical work for years to come.”

That means we won’t see Vince Gill, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, or any of the other artists who have committed to the fundraiser do any special shows. Instead, they’ll donate on or around October 21st. “Pledges can be as simple as a percent of a concert, event, creative work, or single donation made on or before Heal the Music Day.”

The website notes that every dollar donated to the Medical Health Alliance will provide $30 worth of critical healthcare resources. Additionally, the MHA will match all donations made between October 1st and 21st up to $25,000.

You don’t have to be a music industry professional to get involved. You can participate in Heal the Music Day by making a donation to MHA.