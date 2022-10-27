chris-stapleton-posts-heartfelt-message-to-wife-morgane-on-15-year-anniversary

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are that super-talented country music couple who grow happier with each other by the day.

The two celebrated their 15th anniversary, Thursday. And Chris Stapleton honored Morgane by posting a gallery of photos showing the two of them looking blissfully happy doing the most normal things. The last one in the gallery is of Morgane. She’s holding a bullhorn and wearing a sweatshirt that says “Outlaw.”

Stapleton captioned the gallery: “15 years. I love you more today than I ever have. Happy anniversary, Morgane!”

For the Stapletons, crystal is the traditional gift for a 15th wedding anniversary. A crystal ball suggests they have many more happy years. But it’s all based on looking back at how they met, then built their relationship, which now includes five children.

In an interview with the New York Times, Chris Stapleton revealed one of their marriage secrets. It’s really not so much a secret, but a loving truth for two grounded people.

“We’re married so we hold each other accountable,” he said. “We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny.”

The two met like so many couples in Nashville. They both were songwriters who worked in buildings next to each other. This was back in 2003. Morgane, back when she went by Morgane Hayes, was a good friend of the rep who got singers to listen to Chris’ songs. He finally asked Morgane if she’d like to write a song with him. Their first writing date was on a Friday at 6 p.m. That’s prime carousing time for people in their 20s. But what they had, worked. The two married four years later.

The two each hate the spotlight. But Morgane loves to sing with her husband. When the two are on stage together, it’s as if they’re giving a private concert attended by only two people.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas earlier this year. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

Also on Thursday, Joy Oladokun released the new music video from her recent collaboration with Chris Stapleton. It’s “Sweet Symphony.” The two singers appear as puppet versions of themselves as they sing this soulful love song. Here’s hoping that whatever Chris and Morgane do to celebrate their anniversary, it involves playing this tune.

Earlier this week, George Strait announced that he was adding a second stadium show in Nashville for next summer. And this second date also includes appearances by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. In fact, Strait and Stapleton will appear together at six stadium shows in 2023.

Next month, Stapleton is up for five CMA awards. He’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist. His “You Should Probably Leave” received a nom for single and song of the year. Plus, his collaboration with Taylor Swift got a nomination for music video of the year.