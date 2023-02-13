Chris Stapleton Reacts to Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Being Brought to Tears During National Anthem Performance

Following his performance at Super Bowl LVII, Chris Stapleton shared his reaction to Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni being brought to tears during his National Anthem performance.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the country music superstar admitted he hadn’t seen the clip of Coach Siranni’s reaction to his performance. “I don’t know if I can watch it, man,” he stated. “I try not to watch myself back too much.”

Siranni also spoke about his emotional reaction to the National Anthem at a press conference following the game. “I’ve dreamed about this since I’ve been two years old,” the Philadelphia Eagles coach explained. “It’s just emotional because there’s a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people. Starting with my wife and my kids, my brothers, my dad, and just so many people… It’s just emotional in that moment knowing where we were.”

Nick Sirianni on Crying Before the #SuperBowlLVII



Meanwhile, Stapleton spoke about what it felt like to sing the National Anthem during the big NFL game. “Man, it felt great. It really did. The energy was good and the crowd was hyped up for the game, so that kind of gets you ready to go.”

Twitter users quickly sound off to Stapleton’s amazing performance. “It was the best rendition of the National Anthem I have ever heard,” one Twitter user declared. “The guitar made it great and the vocals, range, high notes everything was awesome and made me group to be a country music AND Chris Stapleton fan.”

Another Twitter user added, “Chris Stapleton just delivered one of the best National Anthem performances I’ve heard in a long time.”

Kelce Brothers Also Moved to Tears During Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem Performance

Along with Sirianni, Travis and Jason Kelce, the brothers who played against each other during the Super Bowl, were also brought to tears over Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem performance.

According to PEOPLE, the Kelce brothers were seen being visibly moved on opposite sides of the field as Stapleton sang. The duo made history during the game as they are the first siblings to face off for a Super Bowl game.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, also made headlines after she traveled 1,300 miles in one day to watch her sons play in their NFL Wild Card games. She watched Jason play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. She then made it to Kansas City to watch Travis. The NFL celebrated Donna’s efforts to watch her sons play within hours of each other. “She made it! Two games! One day. One amazing mom.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also tweeted that Donna was the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. She wore a shirt that combined her sons’ Chiefs and Eagles jerseys.