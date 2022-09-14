chris-stapleton-reveals-most-memorable-fan-encounter

Country music star Chris Stapleton recently shared some cute fan encounters. The singer/songwriter revealed which experience was his most memorable.

Stapleton was speaking with Fox News Digital when a viral video was brought up. The country music star met a young girl with autism, and her mother told him that his music is sometimes the only thing that calms her down.

“Well, I was back home, you know, trying to help out,” Stapleton told Fox News Digital. “They got terrible flooding back home…and ran into some folks in Walmart. And it was this the little girl’s mother. And yeah, it was I’m not sure if she knew it was me or not. But, you know, obviously, the music has meant something to her and to her parents.”

He then added: “Those moments are very cool.”

The star recently appeared at the ACM Awards. He was one of the many talented artists being honored at the event.

Singer Vince Gill ended up performing an unreleased song by him and Stapleton at the awards show.

We might not have heard @VGcom’s and @chrisstapleton's song “You Don’t Wanna Love A Man Like Me” before, but we love it already❤️ #ACMhonors pic.twitter.com/orLeO7rQna — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 14, 2022

Later after the performance, Stapleton told the audience that he had “wanted to be” Vince Gill when he was younger. Fans loved the moments we got to see during the show.

Chris Stapleton to Headline Several Festivals

Stapleton is going to be even busier here soon. He was announced as a headliner of a huge festival. The Stagecoach festival, an annual country music festival, released their lineup for next year, and he is on it. The singer is the headliner for Sunday, April 30, and performs on the same day as Diplo, Luke Grimes, and more.

Additionally, Stapleton will perform at a huge concert for Kentucky Flood Relief. Citi’s Bank’s Rupp Arena, which will hold the event, announced the news on September 12. The Kentucky Rising concert will take place on October 11.

Matt Jones, a sports reporter, shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “BREAKING: HUGE concert coming to Rupp on Oct 11 for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Tyler Childers Chris Stapleton Dwight Yoakam I can’t wait…I am not sure you could create a concert I would like more.”

100% of the net proceeds will go to the flood victims and the first responders and will go towards rebuilding the affected areas. The Blue Grass Community Foundation will manage the funds.

The flood began in late July and came with devastating results. The concert’s purpose is to directly help those who have been impacted by the flood. Tickets for the event go on sale on September 16.