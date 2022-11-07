Chris Stapleton Teases Release for New ‘I’m a Ram’ Al Green Cover

It was about a year ago when country music superstar Chris Stapleton did a cover of Al Green’s I’m A Ram. This version was featured in Ram commercials for several months. Now, however, the Tennessee Whiskey singer is releasing the cover as a single. A sure-to-be hit that is coming available later this week on November 11. And Stapleton is giving fans a glimpse of this release in a recent Insta post.

“I’m A Ram,” notes Chris Stapleton’s recent Instagram post. This post gives fans a very brief sneak peek at this single as an LP spins on a turntable in the clip. As the vinyl disc spins in the video we hear the first few seconds of the catchy tune. Just enough of a taste to get us right in line for the November 11 drop!

The post includes a note that while the release officially comes “out 11.11.2022,” fans can pre-order the hit on November 7 via the link in the bio.

Chris Stapleton And His Wife Morgane Celebrated 15 Years Last Month

Country music fans know well that one of Chris Stapleton’s strongest supporters is his wife and fellow singer, Morgane. And the two are certainly goals for any couple. They no doubt grow happier with each other each year…a love that culminated in a heartfelt post from Stapleton on the couple’s 15th anniversary last month.

In the post, Chris Stapleton honors Morgane by posting a gallery of photos of the two enjoying their life together. The singer captions the sweet gallery of pics with a message that reads: “15 years. I love you more today than I ever have. Happy anniversary, Morgane!”

Stapleton Shares The Secret To Marital Bliss

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Chris Stapleton shares the secret to his strong and healthy marriage with Morgane. It comes down to something simple, the singer says…accountability.

“We’re married so we hold each other accountable,” he says in the interview.

“We can lift each other up on bad nights,” Stapleton continues. “Kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny.”

Chris and Morgane Stapleton met in Nashville when the two worked close to each other back in 2003. Eventually, the country music crooner asked his future wife to write a song with him. The two ultimately aren’t big fans of the spotlight. But Morgane loves singing with her hubby. Something that is very clear when the two hit the stage together for an unforgettable performance.