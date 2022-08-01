Chris Stapleton to Headline ATLive: Full List of Performers Includes Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and More

Chris Stapleton is ready for another huge stadium performance. ATLive returns to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 11 & 12. It will again feature one night of rock and one night of country, and Stapleton tops the bill on the second night.

It’s the third annual event. This year’s evening of country is headlined by Chris Stapleton. Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt are also on the bill. The show is on Saturday, November 12.

On November 11, a night of rock is headlined by Billy Joel. Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow are also on the bill. Tickets for both shows go onsale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

“We are proud to an incredible lineup of artists for ATLive,” said Tim Zulawski, senior vice president of AMB Sports and Entertainment in a statement. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become a must see event for Atlanta and the Southeast, delivering a world class experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with some of the greatest artists of this generation.”

In its first two years, the event saw George Strait, Metallica, Luke Combs, Eric Church and more.

Chris Stapleton has been a hot item for festivals. He’ll also join Farm Aid on September 24. He’ll perform at the annual fundraiser alongside Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell and more. That one is in Raleigh, N.C.

Chris Stapleton’s life and career are currently being celebrated at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. An exhibit, “Chris Stapleton: Since 1978” is open to the public until May 14, 2023. The exhibit includes personal guitars, stage wear and some really unique items like a LEGO model of Stapleton and a Waffle House golden waffle award.

Chris Stapleton on the Road in 2022

Chris Stapleton remains on the road. It doesn’t seem like he’s ever off of it. He’s had rotating guests along the way, including Elle King, Madeline Edwards and Kendell Marvel. Morgan Wade hops on for several dates later in the year. The next stop is a three night run in Gilford, New Hampshire August 4-6. He’ll hit a lot of famous sheds along the way, including Merriweather Post Pavilion.

He’ll mix in some other festivals and stadiums. He’s at Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Snowmass, Colorado on Labor Day weekend. He’s part of a massive lineup at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, Ky. on September 18. He also hops on some Outlaw Music Festival dates. The next one is Camden, New Jersey on September 23. The one includes Willie Nelson, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer. ATLive in November is currently the last date on Chris Stapleton’s calendar. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.