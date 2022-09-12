Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam Headlining Huge Concert for Kentucky Flood Relief

Country music stars Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers are performing a one-night-only concert event next month to help support the victims of the Eastern Kentucky floods.

Citi’s Bank’s Rupp Arena, which will hold the event, announced the news today (Sept. 12). The Kentucky Rising concert will take place on October 11, and pre-sale tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sept. 16) at 10 am.

BREAKING: HUGE concert coming to Rupp on Oct 11 for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief



Tyler Childers

Chris Stapleton

Dwight Yoakam



100% of the net proceeds will go to the flood victims and the first responders. They will also go towards rebuilding the affected areas. The Blue Grass Community Foundation will manage the projects and funding to coordinate Eastern Kentucky’s immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts.

The flooding began in late July when relentless rain hit the state and continued for days. The North Fork of the Kentucky River broke a record when the crest of 41.4 feet. And tens of thousands were left without power for days.

“This event is devastating,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.”

Thirty-nine people lost their lives after the waters rose and swept away homes and cars. The tragedy came just over one year after the state suffered record-breaking floods that caused 49 counties to issue States of Emergencies.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky,” Beshear wrote in a press release. “I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything.”

Chris Stapleton Lends a Hand After Record-Breaking Flooding Hits Eastern Kentucky

Chris Stapleton, a Kentucky native, joined the relief efforts early on. As soon as the rain receded, the Grammy-winning singer immediately headed to the flood zone. While there, he bought supplies for residents in need and began “cleaning houses in Knott County.”

Chris Stapleton is loved in eastern Kentucky b/c he’s from Johnson County and he’s immensely talented. But also b/c of this. That’s Chris in the Prestonsburg Walmart buying stuff for folks and cleaning houses in Knott County. David Smith said Chris went unnoticed for awhile. 😀 pic.twitter.com/WbS1dMT2cP — Phil Paige (@Phil_JKD) August 2, 2022

Chris Stapleton also joined his Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund with the Kentucky Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis Fund. Together, the organizations helped send funds and resources to the people who needed them most. The efforts continue today.

“Our hearts are with Eastern Kentucky & everyone who has been affected by the devastating floods throughout the region,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“We will be sharing links to additional resources and information,” he continued, “and ask that you please consider a donation to support recovery efforts if you’re able.”