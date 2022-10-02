Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Take in Disneyland While in California

Who knew that Chris Stapleton was a Star Wars fan? The “You Should Probably Leave” singer was passing through California on his “All-American Road Show” tour, and he stopped by the Magic Kingdom with his wife, Morgane. The couple visited “Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland in Anaheim. Check out his post below.

“No ordinary wookiee,” he captioned the post.

Apparently, fans thought they saw Chris Stapleton in the park. He’s pretty hard to miss, despite the fact that he visited his home state of Kentucky in the wake of recent floods and nearly went unnoticed as he purchased supplies at a local Wal-Mart.

“It was you!!!! I thought I saw you there!” replied one fan.

Chris Stapleton recently dropped some new music. The country music titan collaborated with Joy Oladokun for her “Sweet Symphony.”

“I’m so excited to have Chris Stapleton on this song not only because he has one of the most iconic voices on the planet, but also, he’s just an incredible songwriter, artist, and instrumentalist,” she said. “I feel very lucky and honored he considered the song worthy enough to be a part of.”

He’s become known for his collaborations. In the last year alone, he has joined Kelly Clarkson, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, and Santana. He’s also joined Bruno Mars, Morgan Wallen and Justin Timberlake in his career.

This year, he and Wallen were honored at the ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Chris Stapleton earned the Spirit Award. Wallen earned the Milestone Award. Miranda Lambert earned the Triple Crown Award. And Shania Twain earned the Poet’s Award. The ceremony is available to stream on Hulu.

Chris Stapleton and the ‘All-American Road Show’

Chris Stapleton’s ‘All-American Road Show’ is never-ending. His next stop is on October 6 in Grand Forks, N.D. at the Alerus Center. Elle King and Morgan Wade support. He’ll weave his way across the Midwest in October before returning to his home state of Kentucky. On October 11, he joins fellow natives Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam for “Kentucky Rising” at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The show is a benefit for victims of the horrific flooding in the Bluegrass State this summer.

He returns to his own tour at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 13. He works his way across the South before wrapping at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Tex. on October 28. On November 12, he headlines ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He’ll perform alongside Lambert and Yoakam for the weekend festival. In January, he joins Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa in Mexico. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.