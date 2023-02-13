Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl LVII National Anthem Has Social Media Buzzing

Chris Stapleton had the honor of singing this year’s Super Bowl national anthem. As everyone expected, he did not disappoint. While the big game has officially begun, people are still stuck in Stapleton’s soulful rendition that literally left people in tears.

The eight-time Grammy winner took the field at State Farm Stadium with his guitar in hand just ahead of the Kansas City and Philadelphia matchup. As he sang in his signature Tennessee Whiskey voice, the entire crowd hushed. But unlike most Star Spangled Banner performances, people were not able to keep quiet until the end.

As Stapleton belted the historic lyrics the crowd felt the emotions and cheered. Several of the NFL players and coaches even closed their eyes and let tears fall down their faces.

When the 44-year-old wrapped up, an all-female Navy flyover streaked through the sky and added a perfect touch to an already amazing show.

Social Media Users Can’t Stop Talking About Chris Stapleton’s Talent

Following the performance, thousands of people headed to social media to share their thoughts on the national anthem. And there is an overwhelming agreement that the only singer to ever come close to Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl crooning was Whitney Houston.

“Chris Stapleton killed it,” wrote @SherryColton. “And the Philly coach with tears streaming down his face. What a beautiful start to the #SuperBowl.”

“Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem gave me CHILLS. Forever a fan,” added @andrea_maaggs.

“Chris Stapleton’s anthem needs to be on the charts like Whitney Houston’s,” @TheFabBookLover. “That was beautiful! #SuperBowlLVII.”

Houston sang The Star Spangled Banner with the Florida Orchestra playing behind her during Super Bowl XXV in 1991. The performance took place just 10 days into the Persian Gulf War. And the I Will Always Love You singer used the opportunity to record and sell her rendition for charity. All the royalties and proceeds went to the American Red Cross Gulf Crisis Fund, according to Houston’s website.

the single reached no. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which made it the most successful recording of the anthem in history. In 2001, the recording was re-released to raise funds for the New York Fraternal Order of Police and The New York Firefighters 9/11 Disaster Relief Fund. That year, it hit no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and no. 1 on the Hot 100 Singles Sales chart.

While it’s unlikely that Chris Stapleton will be able to take his rendition to the Billboard charts, most people agreed that he gave a performance that was at least equally as memorable as Houston’s. Some even thought it was better.

“Absolutely [the] best rendition of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard!!!” shared @MimiGordon5763. “Thank you, Chris Stapleton!!!”