Chris Young Shares Emotional Message on Anniversary of Route 91 Shooting

Chris Young was one of many acts at Route 91 in Las Vegas five years ago when a mass shooting occurred at the festival. He’s reflecting on that day in a new post to social media. Check out his post below.

I will never forget this night as long as I live. For those who lost loved ones, my heart is with you and I’m thinking about you today. #route91 pic.twitter.com/qjVDct32q4 — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 1, 2022

“I will never forget this night as long as I live. For those how lost loved ones, my heart is with you and I’m thinking about you today,” he captioned the post.

The mass shooting at Route 91 took place on October 1, 2017. More than 1,000 shots were fired into the crowd over 11 minutes. More than 800 people were injured. Sixty died. Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice and Jake Owen were just a few of the other country acts on the bill for the 2017 edition of the festival. Jason Aldean was on stage when the shooting occurred.

In a brand new documentary, Aldean is talking more about the experience. 11 Minutes is available to stream on Paramount+. The documentary shares stories of survivors and focuses heavily on those that worked to help others during the tragedy.

“It’s important that people know the truth out of respect for those that we lost,” said Storme Warren, SiriusXM host and emcee at the festival. “Out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred. That everybody’s spirits and legacies remain intact. Those friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason. The story, to me, wasn’t about a shooter. It was about people helping each other.”

Meanwhile, Chris Young has spent time this year collaborating with friends. Or Famous Friends, as it were. He’s been adding tracks to his 2021, and he’s worked with Jimmie Allen and Old Dominion along the way.

A Big 2022 for Chris Young

Earlier this year, Chris Young took home more ACM nominations than anyone. Famous Friends earned an Album of the Year nomination at the ceremony. He didn’t have quite the same success at the later country music awards event of the year, the CMA Awards, but the album officially dropped over a year ago now.

He’s been hard at the road for much of the year, and now Chris Young is winding things down. He’s at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Okla. on October 9. Young is part of a huge lineup at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 21. He headlines the Friday lineup that also features Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe and Jackson Dean. Morgan Wallen and Chase Rice lead the Saturday lineup. Aldean and Lainey Wilson perform on Sunday.

Chris Young closes his year on November 12 in Laughlin, Nev. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.