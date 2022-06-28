Chris Young Makes Surprise Appearance at Nashville Bar, Performs ‘Aw Naw’: VIDEO

Chris Young made a surprise appearance at a Nashville bar. He hopped onstage to perform “Aw Naw.” He didn’t clarify which Broadway bar he was performing at in the post, but it definitely looks like Tootsie’s.

“Sometimes I actually DO go downtown!” Chris Young captioned the post.

Among Young’s “Famous Friends” that replied was Dave Fenley. “Atta boy!! Did you follow this with ‘Chicken Fried?'” he joked. The Zac Brown Band tune was surely one that the Murfreesboro, Tenn. native covered on Broadway in his early days.

Another musician, Brock Thompson, added another cover staple to the mix. “I’ll put money pm Wagon Wheel,” he said.

“Like the old days,” musician David Adam Byrnes chimed in, confirming Chris Young’s roots.

“Aw Naw” was the first track on Young’s 2013 album A.M.

Chris Young’s ‘Famous Friends’

Chris Young is currently riding the success of his most recent release, Famous Friends. The title track is a collaboration with Kane Brown. The album also includes a duet with Lauren Alaina titled “Town Ain’t Big Enough.” Mitchell Tenpenny joins for another single titled “At the End of the Bar.”

On June 3, Chris Young reissued a “Deluxe Edition” of the album that also includes a collaboration with Jimmie Allen called “Music Note.” Old Dominion joins for “Everybody Needs a Song” and Cassadee Pope joins for an acoustic version of their 2015 track “Think of You.”

He talked about the additions of Jimmie Allen and Old Dominion in a recent interview. The Old Dominion track was originally a co-write by Young and Old Dominion guitarist Brad Tursi. While he thought collaborating with a band might be unusual, he asked Tursi if they were into the idea anyway. Tursi loved it and the band signed on. Young said that working with Allen was natural because they are friends.

Those aren’t Young’s only “Famous Friends.” Recently, the former Nashville Star winner brought the legendary Randy Travis on stage at Billy Bob’s.

On the Road in 2022

Chris Young is out in support of the album in North America throughout July and most of August. He’ll play everything from amphitheaters and casinos to state fairs and festivals. His next stop is on July 1 at Sandia Casino Amphitheater in Albuquerque, N.M. He wraps his current North American run on August 20 at the Allen County Fair in Lima, Ohio.

Young heads to Europe shortly after, with his first stop at O2 Academy in Glasgow. He will return to the state for two dates in September and October. First is at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. on September 23. He’ll end the year at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 21. For a full list of Chris Young’s dates and for ticket information, visit his website.