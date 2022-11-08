Chris Young Performs at Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards, Raises Over $500,000 for Veterans

Country music artist Chris Young was among the many people who showed up for the Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards. The ceremony and event raised more than $500,000 for United States military veterans. This was the fourth annual event held at Nashville’s City Winery on October 27.

Besides Young, others who performed included the War Hippies and Lee Greenwood, who sang God Bless the USA. Recipients of the awards this year were actor Gary Sinise, U.S. Army combat veteran Joel Pruitt, and Nashville businessman Lee Beaman.

Chris Young Lent His Voice To Make Big Night More Meaningful

“Once again, those who are concerned about the welfare of our returning veterans came to make a difference,” said The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project co-founder and longtime manager for Daniels, David Corlew. “It was a wonderful evening of patriotism, support, and caring. Chris Young, Lee Greenwood, and the War Hippies all joined to make it the biggest night our organization has experienced since we began.”

Sinise was unable to attend. But the actor, who is a fervent supporter of the U.S. military through his personal non-profit the Gary Sinise Foundation, shared a video message, Music Mayhem Magazine reports. “I am honored to receive this award from Charlie Daniels, in his name,” Sinise said. “To receive an award in his name is a blessing, a privilege, an honor. Why did I get so lucky?”

Beaman Expressed His Gratitude For Receiving Honor

Pruitt happened to grow close to Daniels in his later years. He now dedicates a lot of time to the TCDJHP and the mission of the organization. Beaman also is an avid supporter of military causes. “I am both humbled and honored to receive the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award,” said Beaman. “We are blessed to live in this great nation, and I am grateful to the men and women who sacrifice so much to preserve and protect the freedoms we have in our country. I am blessed to have the opportunity to help The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project in supporting those great soldiers.”

Among the guest speakers were New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Col. Jay Powers, former Commanding Officer, 5th Group (U.S. Army Green Beret – Fort Campbell, Kentucky). Storme Warren of SiriusXM hosted the dinner. Daniels’ wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels, Jr. were present. Other honored guests included 97-year-old Mathias Gutman, a World War II Navy veteran, and 99-year-old Gladys Hughes, a World War II Coast Guard veteran.

“We even had an appearance from a combat warrior serving in the Middle East who shared his belief that what we are doing is making a major impact,” Corlew said. Charlie Daniels died on Monday, July 6, 2020.