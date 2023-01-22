Chris Young Reveals Why ‘Everybody’ in Country Music Wants to Share Stage With Jelly Roll

Chris Young is just one of the many country artists who have shared the stage with Jelly Roll in recent months. The country newcomer is quickly making friends in the industry. At the same time, genre fans are lending their ears to the former rapper. With a sold-out headlining show at Bridgestone Arena and a Country Airplay number one, and multiple Opry performances under his belt, the Nashville native is making himself at home in the country world.

Recently, Chris Young told CMT what it was like to work with Jelly Roll. During their chat, the “Famous Friends” singer revealed why so many artists want to work with the newcomer.

Chris Young What Makes Jelly Roll So Different

Chris Young is far from the only country artist who is singing Jelly Roll’s praises recently. He’s shared the stage with Riley Green and performed at the Opry with Craig Morgan. Brantley Gilbert said that Jelly is leading a new wave of Outlaw Country. Additionally, Jason Aldean hinted at releasing a collab with the newcomer in the future.

During his interview with CMT, Chris Young talked at length about Jelly Roll. “He talks about his struggles in life and the things he’s been through. He is not your normal success story,” Young said. He’s right. Jelly started getting in trouble with the law when he was a teenager. In his early music, Jelly was open about selling and using drugs among other things that landed him in handcuffs multiple times. It seems that he’s just as much of an open book in person as he is in his lyrics.

“He’s just himself, and he’s welcoming to everyone else, and that’s why you see me, Sam Hunt, and everybody else getting up at his shows and playing with him.”

Chris Young was one of several country artists who joined Jelly Roll on the stage during his Bridgestone show. They sang “Famous Friends” with Jelly taking Kane Brown’s part. However, they planned to share the stage long before it happened. “It was a really cool moment seeing him in Bridgestone. I was originally supposed to [perform] with him before COVID… when he was going to play the Ryman.”

Young on Jelly’s Success

Chris Young also discussed why he thinks Jelly Roll is so successful. “It’s just amazing to see him having the moment he’s having. I think he is kind of the person that is like ‘Hey, I can do multiple genres, I can kind of hop back and forth. I just want to create.’ Not everybody can do that. It’s really cool. He’s just worked hard for a really long time.”

Chris Young also hinted that fans may hear a collab with Jelly Roll in the future. “I think you may see something from both of us at some point,” he said. Unfortunately, young is keeping the details under his hat for now.