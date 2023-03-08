Clay Walker Breaks Silence on the Viral Video Showing Him Berating, Threatening His Bus Driver

Clay Walker released his debut single, “What’s It to You” in 1993. Over the next few years, songs like “If I Could Make a Living,” “Rumor Has It,” and “Chain of Love” made him a mainstay on country radio. Recently, though, Walker is getting recognition for all the wrong reasons. It seems that the 90s hitmaker has a bit of a short temper.

Earlier this week, a video emerged of Clay Walker really laying into his tour bus driver. In the profanity-laden rant, the “This Woman, This Man” singer insulted, threatened, and degraded his driver. It’s hard to pinpoint what has Walker so worked up. However, it seems that his driver was a few minutes late.

“I’m coming over here and I’m going to tell you something. I can whip your ass with one hand tied behind my back. Don’t say a f**king word,” Walker began his tirade. That was only the tip of the iceberg. The father of seven lobbed insults like “lying c**t” and told the driver if he didn’t drive him “smooth” he would “regret it,” according to The Music Universe.

At the end of the video, Clay Walker continues his temper tantrum in the back of the bus. Before the video cuts off, Walker berates his bus driver for not “finding a f**king washing machine,” to wash his clothes and bedding.

Currently, it seems that the video has been wiped from the internet. Additionally, the TikTok account that originally posted the clip is either private or deleted altogether.

Clay Walker Addresses the Viral Video

Earlier today, Music Mayhem obtained a statement from Clay Walker via his publicist. “This happened over a year ago and it came at the end of a long, tough weekend,” Walker said, hoping to explain away his conduct. He added, “The bus driver and I reconciled immediately and we are friends and stay in touch.”

Walker’s Country Side Tour

Clay Walker is currently on the road. His Country Side tour kicked off on February 1st and wraps up on July 29th. Let’s just hope, for his driver’s sake, that he doesn’t have any “long, tough weekends” on this trek. You can head to Walker’s website to get more information and tickets to the remaining stops on his 2023 tour.