Clint Black and Family Take Break From Tour For A Special Television Performance: Video

While taking a much-needed break from tour, country music star Clint Black and his family made a special appearance on the TV series Huckabee over the weekend and performed his hit single A Change in the Air.

According to Country Now, the show was taking place in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Clint as well as his wife Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black joined him for the rendition of the song, which appears on his 1994 album One Emotion. Along with the performance with his family, Black also did perform his signature single Killin’ Time solo.

Meanwhile, Clint Black and his family will be heading back on the road later this week. Their first stop is going to be in Texarkana, Texas on January 26th. The trio will be making two more Texas stops before heading to New Mexico on the 29th. They will then head to Florida for three shows on February 2nd, 3rd, and 5th.

Clint Black’s Daughter Lily Pearl Opens Up About Her Music Career

During an interview with Country Now last month, Clint Black’s daughter Lily Pearl spoke about her music career so far and what it means for her future. “I’m still kind of on that excitement high from it,” Lily Pearl said about releasing her own music. “Because this is something that I have been looking forward to for so long.”

Lily Pearl also said that during 2021’s tour, she started to get more excited about music that wasn’t quite in the works yet. “Just imagining what it was gonna be like and getting to share music.”

As she spoke about the song Never Knew Love, by Clint Black, Lily Pearl said the song stuck with her. “I think it’s a beautifully written song. I’ve loved it since I heard it and started working with it.”

Lily Pearl Talks Performing ‘Every Time It Rains’ and ‘Cry Pretty’

Lily Pearl then discussed about her rendition of Randy Newman’s Every Time It Rains. She said that the song is one that her father brought up and it has a significant meaning to her family. “I sang and played on piano in last year’s show, and I just love it. It’s very special too cause my papa and my nana, who has now passed away, they love Randy Newman.”

The young singer then shared her thoughts about performing Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty. She said she immediately fell in love with the song the moment she first heard it. “I heard how hard it was vocally, so as soon as I heard it, the little competitiveness and kind of drive in me, I was like, ‘I want to master this song,’” Lily Pearl recalled.

In regards to her parents’ support of her music career, Lily Pearl says she’s grateful that her mom and dad are her best friends. She added that while they are cheering her on, her parents are also letting her learn from her own mistakes and go through the hard stuff of becoming a singer and songwriter.