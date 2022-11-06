clint-black-celebrates-two-major-career-milestones

Country music icon Clint Black celebrated two major career milestones last week. On Wed, Nov. 2, the Killin’ Time singer stood for a reception hosted by his management company, Nashville-based BMI. The event was held in his honor to honor him with 60 Million-Air awards to signify 60 million broadcast performances of his classic songs.

On top of those awards, RJ Curtis, the Executive Director of Country Radio Seminar, also handed Black a plaque that pays tribute to 38 billion audience impressions in airplay. The feat was confirmed by Luminate, Billboard’s data service.

While Clint Black was there, he also earned four other plaques that represented RIAA certifications for some of his biggest hits, including Better Man, When I Said I Do, Like The Rain, and Killin’ Time.

“This is one of the most moving and exciting things that has happened to me since my daughter was born,” the singer shared on Instagram. “From the beginning of my recording career, I was determined to write my own songbook, one that would last the test of time. These awards validate for me everything I thought I was doing. Thank you, BMI, Luminate, RIAA, and most of all country radio and the fans.”

Black has been fortunate enough to celebrate many successes during his 39 years in the business, however. He also holds five ACMs, two CMAs, one AMA, and one Grammy. He also has his name on both the Music City and Hollywood Walk of Fames.

Clint Black Found Love in the Country Music Business

While proving to be one of the most talented singers in the industry, Clint Black also found personal success through his career.

In 1991, Black said “I DO” to fellow recording artist, Lisa Hartman. And according to an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, that love came as easily as his fame. As Black said, when he saw Hartman, it was love at first sight.

“I knew I was looking at somebody amazing,” he gushed. “I didn’t know anything about her. Didn’t know her TV show. Just looked at her eyes and I just, wow! It was slow motion like you see in the movies. There was something there.”

At the time, Hartman was known for her leading role in Knots Landing, which wrapped up in 1986. And she was busy filming a handful of made-for-TV movies.

The two met on New Year’s Eve 1990. After performing a concert, he went backstage and first laid eyes on Hartman, who became his wife on Oct. 20, 1991.

Following the nuptials, Hartman forged her own singing career and won a joint CMA with Black for their duet When I Said I Do.

“Love is something that you nurture and protect,” added when asked how their marriage has survived the decades. “We’ve grown together in our relationship and never apart.”