Clint Black, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, & More to Play Key Western Fest

Sure, it’s hot now. However, by the end of January, many of us will be looking forward to the rising temps of spring and summer. Luckily, the inaugural Key Western Fest will give you the chance to get away to a place where the weather is warm and the music is hot. How hot is the music? Hotter than a two-dollar pistol. The lineup is packed to the gills with 90s country hitmakers.

Key Western Festival kicks off on January 31st 2,023 and comes to a close on February 4th in Key West, Florida. According to a press release the 4-day festival will feature “A one-of-a-kind convergence of country music superstars from an era that solidified the genre as a cultural touchstone and global phenomenon.”

You’ll get to see some of the artists that made 90s country so great in a beautiful, warm setting. Most of the shows during Key Western Fest will take place at the Truman Waterfront Amphitheater. The boutique venue offers an intimate performance space that will set this festival apart from the rest.

Additionally, those attending Key Western Fest will have access to everything Key West has to offer. That includes great hotels, world-renowned restaurants, sailing, deep sea fishing, SCUBA diving, and much more.

Before Key Western Fest officially starts, there will be a big public party on January 31st. That free show will include Little Texas and Ricochet. They’ll announce the rest of the bill as well as the time and location of the show in the future.

Tickets, passes, and packages for Key Western Fest go on sale August 4th. Head to the event’s website for prices and more info.

Key Western Fest Will Deliver 90s Stars

Key Western Fest co-founder Kyle Carter spoke about the lineup for the festival in a statement. “We’ve invited some of the greatest artists from a generation of country music whose hits have shaped many people’s early lives, myself included,” he said. “For those of us who have been belting these classic songs out in the car on the way to work for twenty years, getting to see a couple dozen artists during an entire week of festivities on a 2-by-four-mile island in a tropical setting in January is truly a dream come true.”

Kyle Carter isn’t just blowing smoke. The Key Western Fest lineup reads like a set of our favorite 90s country artists.

Full Lineup