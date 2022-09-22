Clint Black’s Daughter Has a ‘Proud Daughter Moment’ As He Receives Major Award

Clint Black just passed another milestone in his career. He recently received a handful of RIAA achievements. His daughter took to her Instagram stories to declare how proud she is of him.

“Proud daughter moment, I love you,” Lily Pearl Black said.

Lily Pearl Black is 21 years old. She is the only daughter of Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black. They reside in Nashville, and Lily is an aspiring musician, too. She’s going to join her parents for a special tour this fall.

It’s been a big year for the “Killin’ Time” singer. A 90s country music revival has brought new attention to a very distinct sound, and artists everywhere are paying respect to giants of the decade. Other contemporaries like Shania Twain have enjoyed big career revivals, too.

Among the achievements, “Killin’ Time” went platinum. “A Better Man,” “Like the Rain” and “When I Said I Do” were each certified gold.

Earlier this summer, Clint Black hit the road with Cody Jinks for a run of dates. He’ll hook back up with the Texan for a two big ones at Red Rocks in Colorado on October 1 & 2. He has a few more solo dates long the way before joining the family for a big tour this fall.

His next solo date is at Yaamava Theater in Highland, Calif. on October 6. He stops by the Grand Ole Opry for a performance on October 29. The Opry is celebrating the sound of 90s country music all year long with “Opry Loves the 90s.” They’ve brought plenty of artists from the decade in to play in the circle, and even had a television special earlier this summer. The show featured several modern artists covering classics from artists that they admired when they were young.

Clint Black to Bring Lily Pearl Black Out For ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs.’

On November 17, Clint Black kicks off the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour. The first stop is at the Ames Center in Burnsville, Minn. Lisa Hartman Black obviously joins him, and the duo has performed versions of this tour in the past. But this time is a little different. They’ll bring their daughter Lily Pearl out on the road with them. Lily has a budding music career of their own, and it’ll certainly be a huge audience and great opportunity for the aspiring musician.

The tour remains largely in the Midwest throughout November. On December 1, the family dips down into Arkansas for a show in Fort Smith. They’ll also have an extensive run in Montana, which is quickly become a hot place for country tours. They’ll hit Kalispell, Helena and Billings on the run. The trek continues into February where it concludes in Melbourne, Fla. Clint Black has a couple of additional solo dates into the new year. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.