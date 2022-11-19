Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black Unexpectedly Cancel Wisconsin Concert

Fans in Appleton, Wisconsin were met with disappointment after Clint Black and Lisa Hartman were forced to cancel their performance in the area on Friday (November 18th) due to a medical emergency within their band.

Black took to Instagram to share a statement about the situation. “Due to a medical emergency with an essential, longtime band member, tonight’s Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black (11/18/22) at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been POSTPONED.”

Black then stated that those who purchased tickets will need to hold onto them. “They will be honored for the new date to be announced soon.” Fans of the Blacks took to Instagram to share their support. “Praying for you all,” one fan shared. “When one in the family hurts, it hurts you all… I know.”

Another fan added, “I pray it’s not [too] serious and they [recover] nice and slowly as [doctor] order. [Prayers] for whoever needs it.”

The performance setback comes nearly two weeks after Clint Black celebrated two major career milestones. The singer and songwriter was honored by BMI with the 60 Million-Air awards to signify 60 million broadcast performances of his classic songs. RJ Curtis, the Executive Director of Country Radio Seminar, also gave Black a plaque. It paid tribute to 38 billion audience impressions in airplay.

Clint Black spoke about the honors in an Instagram post. “This is one of the most moving and exciting things that has happened to me since my daughter was born. From the beginning of my recording career, I was determined to write my own songbook, one that would last the test of time. These awards validate for me everything I thought I was doing. Thank you, BMI, Luminate, RIAA, and most of all country radio and the fans.”

Clint Black Talks About Country Music Evolving

While speaking to Saving Country Music, Clint Black spoke about the improvements that country music has made over the years. “That is what I was worried about the most because the lyrics have always been the primary attraction in country music,” Clint Black stated. “It’s the common man’s poetry. My dad always said, ‘It has to be able to be understood by a 3rd grader.’ I always thought ‘Yeah, that’s true.’ But there has to be layers that you can discover and go ‘Ah!’ So you have all of this depth in the song, but you don’t have to go deep or be a professor to understand it.”

Clint Black then spoke about how country music has left some of the audience disenfranchised. “I usually take for granted that my audience is my age, but country audiences have always been from the time you’re born until you die, and we always kept them. For a while there, it was leaving some of them disenfranchised. I know this, just how they feel, because of what I read on my Facebook page.”