Clint Black Says His Fall Tour Will Be a ‘Family Affair’

Clint Black is enjoying the revival of the 90s country music sound. This summer, he spent some time with Cody Jinks and the “Hippies and Cowboys” singer made sure to respect his elders. Now, Clint Black is gearing up to return to his own tour. This is one that the 60-year-old will enjoy with the family. He shared a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot for the tour poster with the family. Check it out below.

“It’s a family affair! Have you gotten your tickets for the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” Tour yet? On sale now!” he captioned the video.

The family begins the shoot with just Lisa Hartman-Black sharing the spotlight with the “Killin’ Time” singer. Then, they bring along their 21-year-old daughter Lily Pearl Black, who’ll join them for the trek. Lily Pearl made her singing debut on her father’s 2018 Christmas Collection. Now, the country will get a chance to see her shine on stage.

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman-Black have been married for over 30 years. It was love at first sight for Clint.

“I knew I was looking at somebody amazing,” he told People. “I didn’t know anything about her. Didn’t know her TV show. Just looked at her eyes and I just, wow! It was slow motion, like you see in the movies. There was something there.”

The couple have recorded several duets together, including “When I Said I Do” and “You Still Get to Me.” The current tour allows them to show the chemistry they’ve always had together. And they’ll get to introduce their daughter to new audiences. It’s going to be a special trek across theaters and performing arts centers.

Clint Black Brings Family Along for the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” Tour

Clint Black’s tour returns on September 3 at Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma in Tuskahoma. Then, he’s off to the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University in Alabama on September 8. He has several dates across the South and Midwest through September. They’ll hit the Tennessee State Fair in Knoxville on September 18.

Clint Black re-joins Cody Jinks for two dates at Red Rocks on October 1 & 2. The formal return to the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” Tour with the family is on November 17 in Burnsville, Minn. at the Ames Center. That trek keeps the family on the road into the new year. They’ll visit a lot of cities throughout the Midwest, Texas and Florida. It wraps in Pensacola, Fla. at the Saenger Theatre on February 5. Check out all of Clint Black’s solo dates, dates with Cody Jinks and the family tour at his website.