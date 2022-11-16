CMA Country Christmas 2022: Everything You Need to Know

CMA’s 13th Annual Country Music Christmas is on the way, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the event. From the host, to the performers, to everything in between, here’s your one-stop-shop for all things Country Christmas 2022.

When is CMA Country Christmas 2022 Airing and Who is Hosting?

The 13th Annual Country Christmas airs on Thursday, December 8 at 9/8c on ABC. It’s a little bit later than it was last year, so make note of that so you don’t miss it. The show is an hour long and features performances from eight different artists.

As for who is hosting the event, Carly Pearce is back for another year. She also hosted the 12th Annual Country Christmas event, and the Country Music Association invited her back for another show. Previously, she co-hosted with Gabby Barrett. Now, she’s back on her own to host. Pearce shared the news on social media with the caption, “SO excited & honored to be your host again this year.”

Who is Performing?

There are eight artists this year performing holiday songs against a backdrop reminiscent of Christmas specials of the past. It’ll be a festive hit of nostalgia for viewers as they settle in to watch. Performers include Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

What Songs Will Be Featured On the CMA Country Christmas?

Steven Curtis Chapman will perform “Precious Promise” from his 1995 holiday album The Music of Christmas. For Dan + Shay, they will perform “Officially Christmas” from their 2021 album of the same name. Scotty McCreery is performing “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris will perform “Merry Christmas Baby,” and Old Dominion will perform “What Christmas Means to Me.”

Carly Pearce will then take the stage to perform “Man With the Bag,” and then again with Molly Tuttle for a bluegrass medley. Finally, The War and Treaty will close the show with “O Holy Night.”

The special has already been filmed at the Steel Mill in Nashville. It airs on Dec. 8 on ABC and then again on Dec. 9 on Hulu and Disney+. The 13th Annual CMA Country Christmas promises to be a nostalgia-rich special calling back Christmases of the past. But, it will also be a modern celebration of the holidays with tons of great music and amazing guests.

Who Won The Top Awards at the CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards aired on Nov. 9, and here’s who won the biggest awards of the night. First, Cody Johnson won Music Video of the Year with “Til You Can’t.” Then, Luke Combs won the coveted Entertainer of the Year, while Lainey Wilson won CMA New Entertainer of the Year. Brothers Osborne won Duo of the Year, Old Dominion won Group of the Year, while Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson won Male and Female Artist of the Year.