CMA Fest Adds Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion & More, Loses Alan Jackson

After a two-year pandemic postponement, CMA Fest will return to Nashville on June 9-12. With hundreds of performers across multiple stages, the four-day festival is the biggest bash Music City annually offers. However, even though it’s only days away, CMA Fest keeps getting bigger and bigger. CMA Fest announced additional Nissan Stadium acts today. Shenandoah (June 9), Deana Carter (June 10), Brothers Osborne (June 11), Old Dominion (June 12), and more will perform. Unfortunately, Alan Jackson has been scratched from the lineup. No reason was given for AJ’s departure from the card on June 11.

In addition, the Nissan Stadium stage will include newly announced performers Sara Evans, Everette, Randy Houser, Angie K, and Kylie Morgan. New this year, CMA Fest will host performances from the special Platform Stage in the center of Nissan Stadium, featuring Priscilla Block, Madeline Edwards, Kat + Alex, Maddie & Tae, Frank Ray, Lily Rose, and Dylan Scott. Brittney Spencer welcomes the Nissan Stadium crowd Thursday night performing the national anthem.

CMA Fest at a Glance

June 9-12 in Nashville

Free shows and ticketed performances throughout downtown Nashville

Multiple ticket/pass options still available

Nissan Stadium headliners include Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan & more

Nissan Stadium Lineup

Of course, the genre’s biggest names get the gig at Nissan Stadium. This year’s lineup also includes previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

Previously Announced Performers

Here’s a sampling of where to catch some of our favorites. Below, check out the previously announced performers at CMA’s featured stages.

Firstly, the Chevy Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest will feature Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Breland, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Ernest, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, Hardy, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, Lanco, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, Locash, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White, and Lainey Wilson.

Moreover, a look at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at CMA Fest includes Caylee Hammack, Laine Hardy, High Valley, David Nail, Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Sister Hazel, Hailey Whitters, and more. In addition, the Chevy Vibes Stage will feature Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard. And Tyler Booth, Lily Rose, Seaforth, Nate Smith, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, and more.

Finally, The Maui Jim Reverb Stage will include Abby Anderson, Tyler Braden, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Caroline Jones, Walker Montgomery, Temecula Road, and more.