CMA Fest Reveals 2022 Lineup: Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & More

Almost every year, CMA Fest brings the biggest names and brightest rising stars in country music to Nashville. As a result, the multi-day event attracts fans from across the country and around the world. More importantly, a portion of the proceeds from the tickets goes to a good cause. For these reasons, the Country Music Association’s annual shindig is the longest-running and highest-rated country music festival in the world. Unfortunately, they had to postpone the festival for two years due to the pandemic. In 2022, though, CMA Fest is back with a vengeance. Earlier today, the CMA announced the lineup for this year’s festival and it looks like there is something for almost everyone.
What to Know
- The 2022 CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 9, and wraps up Sunday, June 12
- Performances will take place on multiple stages across downtown Nashville
- Artists include Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, and many more
- Single-night tickets for the main stage and 4-day passes are on sale now
CMA Fest 2022 Good Music for a Good Cause
Like every other year, sales from 2022’s CMA Fest will help fund the CMA Foundation. This foundation brings high-quality music education to kids across the country. So, each and every ticket or four-day pass will help to make a difference in a kid’s life. On top of that, fans in attendance will get to see some of the genre’s biggest stars doing what they do best.
Those aren’t the only perks, though. 2022’s CMA Fest marks the return of one of country music’s largest gatherings. Like any other music festival, CMA Fest is a community event. That aspect is what has CMA CEO Sarah Trahern so excited. “We’ve been waiting two years to host country music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world. Now, we’re two months out and the excitement is palpable,” she said of the event. “We can hardly wait to bring the country community back together in June.”
Four-day passes and single-night tickets for CMA Fest 2022 are on sale now. Additionally, the CMA is launching a new line of CMA Fest merch and will offer it for preorder in their official shop.
Now let’s take a look at who will be taking the stage for the four-day event.
CMA Fest 2022 Lineup
The 2022 CMA Fest takes place on multiple stages across downtown Nashville. The outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. However, the main stage is at Nissan Stadium and you’ll need a ticket to get in there. That’s where all of the biggest stars of the genre will take the stage and shine.
Nissan Stadium Stage (Nightly)
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Gabby Barrett
- Dierks Bentley
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Russell Dickerson
- Alan Jackson
- Lady A
- Parker McCollum
- Carly Pearce
- Thomas Rhett
- Darius Rucker
- Cole Swindell
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
- Lainey Wilson
- Zac Brown Band
Chevy Riverfront Stage (10 am-5:15 pm)
- Lauren Alaina
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Priscilla Block
- Danielle Bradbery
- BRELAND
- Blanco Brown
- Callista Clark
- Easton Corbin
- Jessie James Decker
- Travis Denning
- Lindsay Ell
- ERNEST
- Morgan Evans
- Tyler Farr
- Larry Fleet
- HARDY
- Home Free
- Ryan Hurd
- LANCO
- Chris Lane
- Jon Langston
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
- Kameron Marlowe
- Scotty McCreery
- Niko Moon
- Parmalee
- Michael Ray
- Tyler Rich
- Jameson Rodgers
- Dylan Scott
- Elvie Shane
- Matt Stell
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Tenille Townes
- Drake White
- Lainey Wilson
Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park (11 am-4:45 pm)
- Rodney Atkins feat. Rod + Rose
- Chris Bandi
- Chayce Beckham
- Shy Carter
- Ashley Cooke
- Adam Doleac
- Sara Evans
- Carter Faith
- Filmore
- Ryan Griffin
- Caylee Hammack
- Laine Hardy
- High Valley
- Willie Jones
- Kidd G
- Love and Theft
- Chase Matthew
- Kylie Morgan
- David Nail
- Jerrod Niemann
- Drew Parker
- MacKenzie Porter
- The Red Clay Strays
- The Reklaws
- Runaway June
- Sister Hazel
- Caitlyn Smith
- Conner Smith
- Brittney Spencer
- Thompson Square
- Hailey Whitters
Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park (11 am-4:45 pm)
- Cooper Alan
- Kassi Ashton
- Frankie Ballard
- Laci Kaye Booth
- Tyler Booth
- Country Comeback Tour
- Ashland Craft
- Dalton Dover
- Hannah Ellis
- Josh Gracin
- Andy Griggs
- Ty Herndon
- Tiera Kennedy
- King Calaway
- Chrissy Metz
- Jamie O’Neal
- Meghan Patrick
- Frank Ray
- Restless Road
- Reyna Roberts
- Lily Rose
- SEAFORTH
- Nate Smith
- Alana Springsteen
- Uncle Kracker
- Chuck Wicks
- Mark Wills
- Rita Wilson
- Darryl Worley
- Chase Wright
- Michelle Wright
Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza (10:45 am-4:30 pm)
- After Midtown
- Roman Alexander
- Abby Anderson
- Avery Anna
- BEXAR
- Tyler Braden
- Allie Colleen
- Spencer Crandall
- Jackson Dean
- Madeline Edwards
- Ian Flanigan
- Jordan Fletcher
- Ray Fulcher
- Aaron Goodvin
- Alex Hall
- Noah Hicks
- Jake Hoot
- Andrew Jannakos
- Caroline Jones
- Kat & Alex
- Erin Kinsey
- Trea Landon
- Triston Marez
- Dylan Marlowe
- Walker Montgomery
- John Morgan
- Catie Offerman
- Robyn Ottolini
- Teddy Robb
- Jordan Rowe
- RVSHVD
- Sean Stemaly
- Tebey
- Temecula Road
- Tigirlily
- Lauren Weintraub