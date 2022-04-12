CMA Fest Reveals 2022 Lineup: Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & More

Almost every year, CMA Fest brings the biggest names and brightest rising stars in country music to Nashville. As a result, the multi-day event attracts fans from across the country and around the world. More importantly, a portion of the proceeds from the tickets goes to a good cause. For these reasons, the Country Music Association’s annual shindig is the longest-running and highest-rated country music festival in the world. Unfortunately, they had to postpone the festival for two years due to the pandemic. In 2022, though, CMA Fest is back with a vengeance. Earlier today, the CMA announced the lineup for this year’s festival and it looks like there is something for almost everyone.

What to Know

The 2022 CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 9, and wraps up Sunday, June 12

Performances will take place on multiple stages across downtown Nashville

Artists include Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, and many more

Single-night tickets for the main stage and 4-day passes are on sale now

CMA Fest 2022 Good Music for a Good Cause

Like every other year, sales from 2022’s CMA Fest will help fund the CMA Foundation. This foundation brings high-quality music education to kids across the country. So, each and every ticket or four-day pass will help to make a difference in a kid’s life. On top of that, fans in attendance will get to see some of the genre’s biggest stars doing what they do best.

Those aren’t the only perks, though. 2022’s CMA Fest marks the return of one of country music’s largest gatherings. Like any other music festival, CMA Fest is a community event. That aspect is what has CMA CEO Sarah Trahern so excited. “We’ve been waiting two years to host country music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world. Now, we’re two months out and the excitement is palpable,” she said of the event. “We can hardly wait to bring the country community back together in June.”

Four-day passes and single-night tickets for CMA Fest 2022 are on sale now. Additionally, the CMA is launching a new line of CMA Fest merch and will offer it for preorder in their official shop.

Now let’s take a look at who will be taking the stage for the four-day event.

CMA Fest 2022 Lineup

The 2022 CMA Fest takes place on multiple stages across downtown Nashville. The outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. However, the main stage is at Nissan Stadium and you’ll need a ticket to get in there. That’s where all of the biggest stars of the genre will take the stage and shine.

Nissan Stadium Stage (Nightly)

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Russell Dickerson

Alan Jackson

Lady A

Parker McCollum

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Zac Brown Band

Chevy Riverfront Stage (10 am-5:15 pm)

Lauren Alaina

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Danielle Bradbery

BRELAND

Blanco Brown

Callista Clark

Easton Corbin

Jessie James Decker

Travis Denning

Lindsay Ell

ERNEST

Morgan Evans

Tyler Farr

Larry Fleet

HARDY

Home Free

Ryan Hurd

LANCO

Chris Lane

Jon Langston

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Kameron Marlowe

Scotty McCreery

Niko Moon

Parmalee

Michael Ray

Tyler Rich

Jameson Rodgers

Dylan Scott

Elvie Shane

Matt Stell

Mitchell Tenpenny

Tenille Townes

Drake White

Lainey Wilson

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park (11 am-4:45 pm)

Rodney Atkins feat. Rod + Rose

Chris Bandi

Chayce Beckham

Shy Carter

Ashley Cooke

Adam Doleac

Sara Evans

Carter Faith

Filmore

Ryan Griffin

Caylee Hammack

Laine Hardy

High Valley

Willie Jones

Kidd G

Love and Theft

Chase Matthew

Kylie Morgan

David Nail

Jerrod Niemann

Drew Parker

MacKenzie Porter

The Red Clay Strays

The Reklaws

Runaway June

Sister Hazel

Caitlyn Smith

Conner Smith

Brittney Spencer

Thompson Square

Hailey Whitters

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park (11 am-4:45 pm)

Cooper Alan

Kassi Ashton

Frankie Ballard

Laci Kaye Booth

Tyler Booth

Country Comeback Tour

Ashland Craft

Dalton Dover

Hannah Ellis

Josh Gracin

Andy Griggs

Ty Herndon

Tiera Kennedy

King Calaway

Chrissy Metz

Jamie O’Neal

Meghan Patrick

Frank Ray

Restless Road

Reyna Roberts

Lily Rose

SEAFORTH

Nate Smith

Alana Springsteen

Uncle Kracker

Chuck Wicks

Mark Wills

Rita Wilson

Darryl Worley

Chase Wright

Michelle Wright

Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza (10:45 am-4:30 pm)