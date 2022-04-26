CMA Fest Reveals Ascend Amphitheater Lineup: Chris Janson, Cole Swindell, Ingrid Andress & More

After a two-year pandemic postponement, CMA Fest will return to Nashville on June 9-12. With hundreds of performers across multiple stages, the four-day festival is the biggest bash Music City annually offers. Dozens of performers have already been announced, including the nightly shows at Nissan Stadium. However, today CMA Fest revealed the two-night lineup for Ascend Amphitheater on June 10 and 11.

Of course, Ascend is downtown Nashville’s fantastic open-air venue. Night one will feature headliner Chris Janson. In addition, Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny will take the stage. Night two will include headliner Cole Swindell. In addition, Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Shy Carter, and Randall King will perform. Tickets, which are required for entry, go on sale on April 29.

CMA Fest at a Glance

June 9-12 in Nashville

Free shows and ticketed performances throughout downtown Nashville

Multiple ticket/pass options on sale

Newly announced Ascend Amphitheater headliners include Chris Janson and Cole Swindell

Nissan Stadium

Of course, Nissan Stadium is reserved for the genre’s biggest names. This year’s lineup includes Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, and more.

Previously Announced Performers

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Four-day passes and single-night tickets for CMA Fest 2022 are on sale now. However, here’s a sampling of where to catch some of our favorites.

Firstly, the Chevy Riverfront Stage will feature Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Breland, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Ernest, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, Hardy, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, Lanco, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, Locash, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White, and Lainey Wilson.

Moreover, a look at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage includes Caylee Hammack, Laine Hardy, High Valley, David Nail, Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Sister Hazel, Hailey Whitters, and more. In addition, the Chevy Vibes Stage will feature Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard, Tyler Booth, Lily Rose, Seaforth, Nate Smith, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, and more. Finally, The Maui Jim Reverb Stage will include Abby Anderson, Tyler Braden, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Caroline Jones, Walker Montgomery, Temecula Road, and more.