CMA To Livestream 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announcement

The Country Music Association will livestream the announcement of the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees on May 17, with country music legends Brooks & Dunn hosting the event. The announcement will go live on CMA’s YouTube channel at 10:00 am central time. Tune in here on May 17 to watch the livestream.

May 1 marked the 2021 inductee ceremony, which included Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, and Pete Drake. The Judds held a special place during the ceremony, as it occurred just one day after Naomi Judd’s tragic death. Wynonna and Ashley Judd were in attendance, their mother’s absence keenly felt throughout the ceremony. The Judds had previously selected Ricky Skaggs to present their medallion.

Naomi Judd passed suddenly on April 30. But, Wynonna and Ashley asked that the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony continue as planned. Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, said in a statement, “[Naomi Judd’s] family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Continued to Honor Naomi Judd After Her Passing

Many artists honored Naomi Judd at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony; this included Carly Pearce, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Tommy Sims. Brandi Carlile also performed virtually. Pearce began by singing “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” which was a number 1 hit in 1986. Then, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sang the 1989 hit “Young Love.” Both Tommy Sims and Brandi Carlile sang the 1990 chart-topper “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Ricky Skaggs had the honor of inducting The Judds into the Hall of Fame, and began by stating, “We’re not gonna be sad today.” He continued, in part, “I’m just thankful for The Judds, I’m thankful for the music […] It will outlive you. God bless your Mama. Not only are we feeling in mourning of your Mama’s passing, but all of country music and all the people around the world that love your music and love The Judds are here praying for you guys and just saying keep going, keep going, don’t turn back, your greatest days are ahead. They’re not behind you. This is a new chapter. This is a new chapter for your life. And I believe God’s given you an ink pen of his love to write your future, both of you girls [Ashley and Wynonna], to write your future.”

Wynonna addressed the audience with a heartfelt speech, saying in part, “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed, and it’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed […] Though my heart is broken, I’m going to continue to sing because that’s what we do.”