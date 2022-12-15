CMT Announces ‘Campfire Sessions’ Christmas Edition Featuring Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi & More

It’s hard to beat the feeling of gathering around a fire while someone picks and sings a few good songs. Unfortunately, when the temperature starts to dip, breaking out the guitars and singing a few around the fire pit isn’t as practical. Luckily, we have CMT’s Campfire Sessions to hold us over until it warms up again. This year, the network is bringing a handful of country singers together for a special Christmas episode of Campfire Sessions.

CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition

At the moment, we don’t know what songs we’ll hear on the show. However, we know who will be sharing their favorite holiday tunes around the fire. The show will feature 90s hitmakers Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence. Current fan favorites Jon Pardi and Bready Clark will also be there. Restless Road, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lily Rose will round out the show’s lineup, according to CMT.

CMT gave fans a taste of what’s to come earlier today. Watch Tracy Lawrence and his band play “Winter Wonderland” in this sneak peek from the Campfire Sessions Christmas episode.

Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition will premiere on Wednesday, December 21st at 10/9c exclusively on CMT.

If you want to hear Tracy Lawrence perform more Christmas music before the Campfire Sessions Christmas Episode, you’re in luck. He released All Wrapped Up in Christmas in 2007. The album contains a handful of more current songs. However, Christmas classics populate most of the tracklist. It includes “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Frosty the Snowman” and more.

Tracy Lawrence Embraces the Spirit of the Season

Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but many Americans have been fretting over the big day for a month or more. This is especially true for those who are having a hard time financially. Last month, Tracy Lawrence stepped up to help some of those less fortunate folks ahead of the holidays.

Lawrence and his Mission: Possible foundation raised $300,000 and donated it to charitable organizations in the Middle Tennessee area. Lawrence’s donations went to organizations that assist the homeless population in the region. His foundation delivered $10,000 checks to Safe Haven, People Loving Nashville, Shower Up, The Laundry Shop, Brooks House, and Open Table. Then, Mission: Possible donated $250,000 to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

“This time of year I think everybody pays more attention to [homelessness] because the temperatures do drop. But, homelessness lasts all year long,” Lawrence said.

Tracy Lawrence works to help the homeless all year long. The annual Turkey Fry and pre-Thanksgiving benefit concerts bring thousands of dollars in donations every year. Recently, Lawrence added a celebrity golf tournament to his fundraising repertoire. So far, he’s held two tournaments which have raised more than $800,000 for charity.