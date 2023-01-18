CMT Announces ‘Next Women of Country’ Class of 2023

CMT named its “Next Women of Country” class of 2023. This year’s class features 16 new artists: Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Catie Offerman, Georgia Webster, Julie Williams, Kasey Tyndall, Kimberly Kelly, Mackenzie Carpenter, MaRynn Taylor, Megan Moroney, O.N.E The Duo, Pillbox Patti, and Roberta Lea.

The 2023 class was revealed at Nashville’s City Winery on Jan. 17 in front of an invitation-only crowd. In addition, numerous NWOC alumnae were on hand, including Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Nicolle Galyon, and more. The 2023 class represents the largest group in the NWOC’s 10-year history.

“Each year, it’s extremely gratifying to welcome a new wave of fiercely independent females to our Next Women of Country program, all of whom are blazing their own paths and playing by their own rules,” said CMT’s Leslie Fram. “Tonight we’re introducing our largest class of inductees ever as we celebrate with the return of our first in-person event in over three years. And this group of accomplished artists is absolutely worth the wait.”

10 Years of Next Women of Country

CMT launched its NWOC campaign in 2013 to support and expose developing female talent, both signed and unsigned. The 2023 class marks a total of 111 female acts named to the program over the last 10 years. Next Women of Country alumnae include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris, and more.

“Reaching this historic 10th anniversary milestone with CMT Next Women is a testament to the hard work of those gatekeepers in our industry who have locked arms and worked tirelessly toward a level playing field for women,” added Fram. “I’m so proud of this franchise for continuing to be at the forefront of this imperative dialogue. And I look forward to continuing our fight toward greater progress and true equity for underrepresented voices in country music.”

CMT Hot 20 Countdown will dedicate an upcoming episode to this year’s NWOC class. Of course, the three-hour episode, filmed at City Winery, will introduce the class of 2023 with interviews and performances. The episode will air on Feb. 11 at 7 a.m. CT.