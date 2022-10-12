CMT Artists of the Year: Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, and More Performing at This Year’s Event

Alan Jackson sits atop this year’s lineup at CMT’s Artists of the Year event. He’ll receive the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the event. Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes and Luke Combs will also be honored at the event. Lainey Wilson will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year Award.

All of the honorees will perform except Luke Combs. Riley Green will step in to perform “Beautiful Crazy” as a tribute to Combs.

It will be Alan Jackson’s first performance since canceling the remainder of his 2022 tour dates due to health issues. He’s hoping to make those up in 2023.

Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini and Gary LeVox will be presenters at the event. Kelsey Asbille from Yellowstone will also be there. So will songwriter Shane McAnally. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will have a special remote presentation. He’ll be presenting Luke Combs with his award from the Dale Jr. charity event in their shared home of North Carolina.

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” said CMT Vice President of production, music and events Margaret Comeaux in a statement. “Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends.”

CMT Artists of the Year airs on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m. on CMT.

Alan Jackson Cancels the Remainder of His Tour

Alan Jackson just postponed the remaining dates on his ‘Last Call’ tour. The news comes in the wake of his struggle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. While the disease isn’t fatal, it affects his balance and he may no longer be able to perform live. He’d been teasing that this may be the final tour, starting with naming it ‘Last Call.’ But it seems that may be so. He’s hoping to make up those last two dates next year, though, so maybe he’ll add some more for the run. We’ll definitely get to see him perform on Friday when he accepts his Artist of a Lifetime award.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs is out on the road on his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. He hits each city for two nights at most stops along the way. Next up is North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina on October 14 & 15. Lainey Wilson is meeting up with him for those dates, and she’ll be at most of them the rest of the way. He’ll kick off his stadium tour on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. near Dallas. And that will keep him busy for a long time. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.