CMT Campfire Sessions Returning for Season 3

CMT Campfire Sessions has been a lot of fun over the past couple of years. We saw country music stars like Clay Walker and Jason Aldean re-imagine some of their hits. Little Big Town and Trisha Yearwood also appeared on the show. It’s all been so much fun, CMT Campfire Sessions season three is on the way.

The new season kicks off on Tuesday on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Scotty McCreery is up first and he’ll be joined by a lot of other country stars throughout October. Check out a sneak peek at CMT’s YouTube page.

Lainey Wilson, Charley Crockett, Elle King, Jessie James Decker and Warren Zeiders will also appear on the new season of CMT Campfire Sessions. For Lainey Wilson, it’s her second appearance on the show and will be tied into her debut on the fifth season of Yellowstone.

“We are all thrilled to welcome this group of artists as part of our third season of CMT Campfire Sessions on digital,” said CMT VP of Digital and Social Media in a statement. “Not only do they represent the breadth of the genre, but their talent of storytelling through song, especially in this fireside format, creates a unique experience for the fans that is amazing to witness on screen.”

CMT Campfire Sessions Season Three Debuts on Tuesday

Goldberg talked more about changes to expect from the new season.

“And while the fire remains constant throughout this new season, we made some cool set changes to reflect each artist’s unique vibe,” she said. “Which translated from everything to pink muscle cars to bohemian back yards. These stylistic enhancements serve to further connect the audience with their favorite stars while evolving the overall look and feel of the series.”

Scotty McCreery is up first on CMT Campfire Sessions on October 18. On October 25, an episode with Charley Crockett debuts. Jessie James Decker debuts on November 1. And Lainey Wilson’s second appearance is on November 7. That’s just six days before the debut of the fifth season of Yellowstone.

Elle King’s appearance is on November 15. Warren Zeiders is on November 22. The shows will all be available on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

CMT Campfire Sessions is a re-imagining of the traditional campfire singalong, swapping songs and stories that nod to the nostalgia and intimacy of storytelling that is synonymous with country music.

Fans can view past CMT Campfire Sessions episodes at CMT’s Facebook and YouTube. Since it began, the show has seen appearance from Cody Johnson, Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Lee Brice and more. The concept began during quarantine and it was so successful, they kept it going. There have been spinoffs to include folks like Brothers Osborne and the trio of Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.