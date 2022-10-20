CMT’s Final ‘Next Women of Country’ Showcase of 2022 Will Honor Loretta Lynn

CMT and City Winery Nashville will pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during this year’s final Next Women of Country showcase.

On Tuesday, November 8th at 7:30 pm CT, the network will air CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Songs of Loretta Lynn, presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation. The special will celebrate Lynn’s most beloved hits.

CMT’s Wendy Moten and Leslie Fram will co-host the event, which will feature special performances by Miko Marks, Bowen + Young, Caylee Hammack, Brooke Eden, Erin Enderlin, Sacha, and more.

Loretta Lynn passed away on Oct 4, 2022. The star was a pioneer in country music, paving the way for modern female stars.

After breaking into the industry in the 1960s, Lynn won the hearts of fans by penning emotional and relatable lyrics. In her songs, she reflected on her own experiences, which were both heartbreaking and beautiful. And in doing so, she inspired generations of women.

“It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too,” Lynn told the AP in a 2016 interview. “I didn’t write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too.”

Throughout her career, Loretta Lynn became one of the most decorated singers in the music industry. In 1971, she made history by becoming the first woman to ever be nominated as Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association Awards. And in 1972, she became the first to win the award.

In 1976, Lynn also became the first female to earn Entertain of the Year from the Academy of Country Music Awards. And over the decades, she took home three Grammys, eight CMAs, 17 ACMs, and dozens of other awards.

Loretta Lynn Celebrated During a Live Event

Loretta Lynn’s Next Women of Country showcase will be one of three of the year. The first events took place in August and September. Those specials featured several up-and-coming country music stars such as Jessie James Decker, Lily Rose, Chapel Hart, and Reyna Roberts.

CMT first began the series in 2013 as a way of supporting and developing female talent. Since its inception, it has named 95 women, both signed and unsigned. And the program has been steadily growing in popularity. In recent years, it has even branched into seven national tours.

Fans can watch the special event live on the City Winery main stage for only $15. To buy tickets ahead of the show, visit the website today.