CMT to Honor Alan Jackson With ‘Artist of a Lifetime’ Award

CMT will honor Alan Jackson with its Artist of a Lifetime award at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration. Previous recipients of CMT’s highest honor include Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard.

The CMT Artists of the Year celebration will take place at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The show will air on CMT on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT.

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody,” said Alan Jackson. “And I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor. I’m very proud.”

“We’re honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT Artist of Lifetime,” noted CMT in a press release. “For more than 30 years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe. And his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched.”

CMT Video Star

Alan Jackson has been keeping it country since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. Over the course of his 30-plus-year career, Jackson has released more than 50 music videos. And he has plenty of hardware to show for them. Both “Chattahoochee” and “Midnight in Montgomery” earned CMT Video of the Year awards. “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” was named ACM Video of the Year.

In addition to celebrating Alan at the show, CMT will recognize its five Artists of the Year: Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes, and Cody Johnson.

The 90-minute special will feature some of music’s biggest stars performing in celebration of Alan, Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke, and Walker. CMT will announce musical pairings, special guests, additional honorees, performers, and presenters in the coming weeks.

Alan is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 30 years. The Georgia native has sold almost 60 million albums worldwide. He also ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all time, across all genres. In addition, Alan has scored 26 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with 51 Top 10 hits.