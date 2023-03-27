CMT Reveals Finalists for Video of the Year at ‘CMT Music Awards’

The fan-voted CMT Music Awards revealed the six finalists for its top prize, Video of the Year. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2 on CBS.

The six finalists for Video of the Year are below.

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Over the past three weeks, fans narrowed down the six finalists from a list of 16 nominees. On April 2, the six finalists will be narrowed down to three, with voting continuing through the live show, leading up to the big reveal at the end of the night.

Carrie Underwood is vying for her fifth consecutive Video of the Year award and her 10th overall in the category. A win for Blake Shelton would mark his second win in the category, while the rest of the nominees would be first-time winners.

Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now. All nominees are listed below.

CMT Video of the Year

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year