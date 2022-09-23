Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis Team Up for ‘Nothing’s News’

Cody Jinks invited 90s country music legend Clint Black on the road with him for much of the summer. He paid tribute to the “Killin’ Time” singer throughout the tour.

“Respect those that came before you! Clint Black is not only a hero of mine, but one of the greatest ever. Thank you for joining us on the road, Mr. Black. It was an honor and a whole lotta fun!” he posted after one stop.

Now, he and his buddy Ward Davis have decided to pay tribute to Clint Black by covering one of his tracks. “Nothing’s News” was a bit of a deeper cut from Black. It was on his 1989 debut, Killin’ Time. And that’s the one that Cody Jinks and Ward Davis chose. Check out a post announcing the track below.

“Ward Davis and I were sitting in his van one night listening to Clint Black before a show when we decided we needed to record ‘Nothing’s News.’ Then we decided we needed to call him and ask him to sing his own song with us. Not long after that we were put in touch with him and he said yes! Everyone knows how important Clint is to country music and I’m proud and thankful to have had him be so gracious and kind,” Cody Jinks said of the track.

“That second verse kills,” Ward Davis replied to the post.

“Nothing’s News” was the fifth single from the album. It was preceded by “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Nobody’s Home” and “Walkin’ Away.” It was a massive debut for Black. The first four single all reached number one for him on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

Cody Jinks is Bringing Clint Black to Red Rocks

The track arrives a week before the duo are set to perform two sold out shows at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colo. First up for Jinks is a stop at Wild Horses Festival in San Diego this weekend. Cody Jinks has a few more dates this year. He’s at Rebels and Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, Calif. on October 16. He wraps his year with two dates at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on December 2 & 3. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.

Meanwhile, Clint Black is heading out on a tour of his own. And he’s bringing the family along. Lisa Hartman Black and their 21-year-old daughter Lily Pearl join for the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour this fall. Those dates begin on November 17 in Minnesota. He plays a few performing arts centers on his own before that run begins. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.