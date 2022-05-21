Cody Johnson Adds 22 ‘Brand New Dates’ to 2022 Calendar

Cody Johnson began his 2022 tour with Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick at the beginning of the year; those three will close that leg of the tour on June 18 in Simpsonville, SC. Recently, though, Johnson announced 22 new dates in the late summer to early winter, from August through December. He’s bringing it back to Texas as well, after having to cancel some shows there due to illness.

#COJONation! Where will I see y’all this Fall?! 22 brand new dates just announced. Looking forward to hitting the road! Check out all dates & on sale info at https://t.co/sGHRNfR3FR pic.twitter.com/lZyQSzSIRj — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) May 16, 2022

Joining him on this leg of the tour is Randy Houser, with a handful of dates adding Drew Parker as an opener. Johnson will also be busy supporting Luke Combs on his first-ever headlining stadium tour. Plus, he’s opening for the Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park in Boston and at Citi Field in Queens. Additionally, he has a few fairs and festivals peppered into the schedule. In addition to all that, he also released a new song, called “Human.” So, safe to say, Cody Johnson’s going to be a busy guy at the end of 2022.

Other opening acts include Jordan Rowe, Chris Colston, Craig Campbell, Ashland Craft, The Powell Brothers, Dillon Carmichael, Randall King, and Jess Raub Jr.

The Raleigh and Charlotte, NC shows are already sold out, as well as Franklin, TN; Midland, TX; and Johnstown, PA. So, no luck there if you’re from any of those areas. But, there are still plenty of dates to choose from; make it a little road trip if you have to, because you don’t want to miss Cody Johnson in his element. Check out the dates below and see if he’s coming to your city.

May 21 – Denver Colo.

Jun. 4 – Seattle, Wash.

Jun. 16 – Raleigh, N.C. (sold out)

Jun. 17 – Charlotte, N.C. (sold out)

Jun. 18 – Simpsonville, S.C.

Jun. 23 – Bonner Springs, Kan.

Jun. 24 – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jun. 25 – Rogers, Ark.

Jul. 8 – Fort Loramie, Ohio

Jul. 9 – Jacksonville, Ill.

Jul. 15 – Boston, Mass.

Jul. 21 – Eau Claire, Wisc.

Jul. 23 – Minot, N.D.

Jul. 28 – Franklin, Tenn. (sold out)

Jul. 29 – Huntsville, Ala.

Jul. 30 – Atlanta, Ga.

Aug. 4 – Midland, Texas (sold out)

Aug. 5 – Amarillo, Texas

Aug. 6 – Lovington, N.M.

Aug. 11 – Lewisburg, W.V.

Aug. 12 – Richmond, Va. Virginia

Aug. 13 – Johnstown, Penn. (sold out)

Aug. 18 – Queens, N.Y.

Aug. 19 – Albany, N.Y.

Aug. 20 – Milton, Del.

Aug. 26 – Corpus Christi, Texas

Aug. 27 – College Station, Texas

Sep. 8 – Casper, Wyo.

Sep. 9 – Rapid City, S.D.

Sep. 10 – Brookings, S.D.

Sep. 15 – Mankato, Minn.

Sep. 16 – Lincoln, Neb.

Sep. 17 – Camdenton, Mo.

Sep. 23 – Lubbock, Texas

Sep. 24 – Waco, Texas

Oct. 14 – San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 21 – Bakersfield, Calif.

Oct. 22 – Reno, Nev.

Oct. 27 – Boise, Idaho

Oct. 28 – Spokane, Wash.

Oct. 29 – Bozeman, Mont.

Nov. 10 – Evansville, Ind.

Nov. 11 – Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Nov. 12 – Green Bay, Wisc.

Nov. 17 – Fort Myers, Fla.

Nov. 26 – Beaumont, Texas

Dec. 2 – Little Rock, Ark.

Dec. 3 – Tulsa, Okla.