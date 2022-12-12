Cody Johnson Announces a Massive 2023 Tour

It has been a huge year for Cody Johnson. After dropping Human: The Double Album in 2021, his star rose quickly. Finally, after over a decade of hard work, Johnson earned his first awards. Johnson took home a pair of trophies at the CMT Awards and earned an Artist of the Year title from the network. Additionally, CoJo took home a pair of wins at this year’s CMA Awards and was the most-nominated country artist at the American Music Awards. More importantly, the Texas native has been drawing in fans from all over the world with his brand of country music and his electric live shows.
Earlier this month, Cody Johnson released a double live album that gave listeners a taste of what Johnson and his band do live. Last Friday, CoJo played his final concert of the year. He and his band rocked a sold-out crowd at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. However, Johnson isn’t going to be off the road for long.
Over the weekend, Cody Johnson announced a massive list of tour dates for 2023. Several of those shows are already sold out. However, there are still plenty of chances to see CoJo and the band live Check out the dates below and head to Johnson’s website for tickets and more information.
Cody Johnson 2023 Tour Dates
- 01/20 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajun Dome (Sold Out)
- 01/21 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center (Sold Out)
- 01/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- 01/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (Sold Out)
- 02/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- 02/17 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
- 02/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena (Sold Out)
- 02/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Sold Out)
- 03/03 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial
- 03/04 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre (Sold Out)
- 03/11 – Arlington, TX @ American Rodeo at the American Western Weekend, Half Time performance
- 03/24 – Dayton, OH @ Wright St. University Nutter Center
- 03/25 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
- 04/14 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center (Sold Out)
- 04/15 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder AZ
- 05/18 – Syracuse, NY @ The Onecenter
- 05/19 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
- 05/20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
- 05/26 – Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of WV
- 05/27 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
- 05/28 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena Patriotic Festival
- 06/15 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
- 06/16 – Winsted, MN @ Winstock Country Music Festival
- 06/23 – North Platte, NE @ Nebraskaland Days
- 06/24 – Mack, CO @ Country Jam
- 07/15 – Topeka, KS @ Country Stampede
- 07/20 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder
- 07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
- 07/22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock The South
- 07/28 – Toole, UT @ Country Fan Fest
- 08/05 – Sweet Home, OR @ Oregon Jamboree
- 10/20 – Kissimmee, FL @ Country Thunder