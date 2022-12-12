Cody Johnson Announces a Massive 2023 Tour

It has been a huge year for Cody Johnson. After dropping Human: The Double Album in 2021, his star rose quickly. Finally, after over a decade of hard work, Johnson earned his first awards. Johnson took home a pair of trophies at the CMT Awards and earned an Artist of the Year title from the network. Additionally, CoJo took home a pair of wins at this year’s CMA Awards and was the most-nominated country artist at the American Music Awards. More importantly, the Texas native has been drawing in fans from all over the world with his brand of country music and his electric live shows.

Earlier this month, Cody Johnson released a double live album that gave listeners a taste of what Johnson and his band do live. Last Friday, CoJo played his final concert of the year. He and his band rocked a sold-out crowd at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. However, Johnson isn’t going to be off the road for long.

Over the weekend, Cody Johnson announced a massive list of tour dates for 2023. Several of those shows are already sold out. However, there are still plenty of chances to see CoJo and the band live Check out the dates below and head to Johnson’s website for tickets and more information.